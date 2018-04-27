Zim artistes to celebrate SA Freedom Day

Joel Tsvakwi, Showbiz Correspondent

ALICK Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band will be in South Africa this weekend for a performance in Johannesburg on that country’s Freedom Day.

On an envisioned purely Zimbabwean treat, Macheso will be sharing the stage with Allen Ndoda, Linx Kariloss Ncube of the popular Ngoma DzeGokwe and Jah Signal. The gig taking place at Razzmatazz Beer Garden tomorrow will be a true clash of the titans as Allen Ndoda and his Challengers band, who are famed for their fast paced Plumtree spawned tshovatshova type of music, are set to prove their worth.

Speaking from his South African base, Ndoda, who is affectionately known as Magobosi or the Ghost, said sharing the stage with Macheso goes beyond music partnerships.

“We’re brothers in musical circles and above all, we are Zimbabweans. This is what we need to be doing going forward especially back home,” said Ndoda.

Having last performed in South Africa last year in November, Macheso and his popular ensemble, will this time perform on the peak of South Africa’s special historic day.

Polite Nkomo aka PK July, proprietor of the Underground Entertainment – show organisers – said he is satisfied with progress so far as preparations are at an advanced stage. – @joelTsvakwi