Zim athletes excel at Arnie Classics

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

ZIMBABWEAN athletes taking part in the second edition of Arnold Classic Africa at Sandton Convention Centre enjoyed a great start with two of the three who competed yesterday managing to finish in credible positions.

Michael Shoniwa settled for third place in the Junior Classic Bodybuilding which had five competitors while Juandre Nel was fifth out of 12 in the Junior Men Under-23 Bodybuilding. The other Zimbabwean, Kirsty Baxter who entered the Masters Women Bikini Fitness failed to get a placing.

The performance of Shoniwa and Nel must have impressed the National Federation of Zimbabwe Body Building and Fitness leadership, president Kenneth Murungweni and spokesperson Quiet Shangai who are attending the biggest multi sport show on the continent.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the man behind Arnold Classic Africa said that they believe in equality for all human beings by promoting health and fitness for everyone all over the world as Arnold Classic takes place in six continents.

“Our competition the Arnold Classic is the Olympics of the ordinary folks, anyone, we are the most inclusive organisation that you can find. We don’t care if you are young or old, woman or man, handicapped physically. We believe as the Arnold Classic organisation that every human being has the right to be healthy and to be fit and to participate in sports,’’ said Schwarzenegger.

He expressed his gratitude to the South African government for its continued support of Arnold Classic. Yesterday’ s press conference was attended by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, South Africa African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Gideon Sam, Gauteng MEC for sports Faith Mazibuko as well partner and promoter of Arnold Classic Africa Wayne Price.

The event enters its second day today with more Zimbabwean bodybuilders taking to the stage. Zimbabwe has 23 competitors taking part in various categories at Arnold Classic.

