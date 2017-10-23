Zim batting collapse

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

AFTER restricting West Indies to 219 runs on Saturday, Zimbabwe were their own worst enemies yesterday when they were bundled out for 159 before tea on day two of the first Test against West Indies at Queens Sports Club.

After bowling out the West Indies for 219 on Saturday, the Chevrons were poised to take control of the game after ending the first day on 19 runs without loss.

The wicket was flat and good for batting, but when the pair of Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire walked onto the pitch at 10AM, no one predicted that they would be all out for a paltry 159.

It was a combination of poor shot selection by the top order and impressive bowling by the Windies, especially leg spinner Devendra Bishoo, who took 5 for 79 in 24 overs.

The batting department, which has for years been a problem for Zimbabwe, largely rendered academic the good shift put in by the bowlers the previous day.

Mire fell in the 12th over to Kemar Roach for 27 and Masakadza followed after 15 overs for 42. Sean Ervine tried to steady the innings, but he only managed 39 runs before becoming Bishoo’s first victim.

Former skipper Brendon Taylor’s eagerly anticipated return to the fold only lasted seven balls and one run before he was caught at first slip trying to paddle sweep Bishoo.

The middle order didn’t come to the party, with Malcolm Waller and Regis Chakabva scoring 11 and 12 respectively.

Even fast bowler Chris Mpofu can brag that he had double figures, scoring 10 runs. Each run was loudly cheered on by the home crowd until he was caught by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

Zimbabwe batting coach Lance Klusener believes his batsmen could have made better shot selections.

“There were way too many soft dismissals and the boys are upset with themselves. It wasn’t what we spoke about and it wasn’t how we wanted to play,” said Klusener.

He remained optimistic despite his unhappiness with his top order’s soft dismissals.

“We’ve got a second bite of the cherry to play. But it won’t be easy,” said Klusener.

The wicket had been prepared to neutralise Windies’ pace attack and use spin to scuttle the tourists, the opposite happened, with spin proving to be the hosts’ Achilles heel.

Cremer and Sean William were getting the best out of the pitch with a lot of bounce and turn on day one. But Bishoo stepped up for the visitors and used the same conditions to put Zimbabwe to the sword with the assistance of poor shot selection.

West Indies built on their 60-run first innings lead by adding 88 after tea to close day two with a a lead of 148 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Kraigg Brathwaite was unbeaten on 38 and Kyle Hope on 32 not out at stumps and the pair looked comfortable playing spin.

Captain Graeme Cremer had given Zimbabwe some hope by claiming the wicket of opener Kieran Powel for 17.

Zimbabwe must try to bowl out the West Indies before lunch if they harbour any hopes of restricting the tourists to a chasable score.