Zim, Botswana discuss shoot-to-kill stray cattle policy

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government is negotiating with Botswana authorities in an effort to persuade the neighbouring country to reverse its shoot-to-kill policy targeting cattle from Zimbabwe.

This week, Botswana authorities shot dead nine more Zimbabwean cattle that strayed into their country, bringing the total number of cattle killed this year to 77.

Responding to a question posed by Makonde legislator, Cde Kindness Paradza in Parliament on Wednesday, Acting President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Botswana were holding talks over the matter.

“We have our teams from both Botswana and Zimbabwe’s Foreign and Home Affairs Departments who are investigating the issue so that we can come up with a solution,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

He said livestock from Botswana crossed into Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans just drive such livestock back to the neighbouring country.

“Botswana authorities shoot cattle from Zimbabwe that stray into their country because they believe the cattle are infested with the foot-and-mouth disease.

We are trying to come up with a solution to curb disunity between us. When we come up with a solution we will let you know. It is something which is under discussion,” said Acting President Mnangagwa.

Cde Paradza, who is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs had asked Cde Mnangagwa the Government policy on people whose livestock is being stolen and driven to Botswana and later gunned down.

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs is also set to meet the Botswana and South African authorities over the matter.

Police National Anti-Stock theft co-ordinator Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza last month revealed that 68 cattle all valued at $35 000 from Nswazi area in Bulilima District were shot in Botswana from January to April this year.

Botswana authorities recently effected a shoot-to-kill policy targeted at cattle that stray into their territory.

In return affected villagers are paid P100 for each beast that is shot.

Authorities from Botswana say they resorted to the policy because cattle from Zimbabwe were spreading the foot-and-mouth disease thereby affecting their beef exports. — @AuxiliaK.