Zim company expands into SA

Lovemore Zigara, Midlands Correspondent

DIVERSIFIED services entity Golden Knot Group has spread its wings into South Africa where it intends to capture the market of Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country.

It is estimated that there are over three million Zimbabweans living in South Africa.

Golden Knot Group has interests in legal insurance, funeral assurance, funeral services, debt collection, trust and legal services. Company managing director Dr Peace Muregi-Pundu told Business Chronicle that the company has since launched legal aid services in South Africa.

“We have also spread our wings into South Africa where we intend to tap into the market of Zimbabweans who are working and staying in South Africa. We have since done a soft launch of some products and services in that country,” she said.

“We have established Golden Knot Legal Protection Services in South Africa where we have partnered a company in that country in the same business. We realised that some Zimbabweans living in South Africa do not have adequate documentation and are therefore denied services like legal aid and funeral protection cover and this is the market we are targeting.”

Dr Muregi-Pundu said policy holders in South Africa will enjoy dual cover as their policies will also be valid in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knot Group will soon include a microfinance house under its arm once regulatory approvals from the central bank are in place.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to open a microfinance house very soon as you will appreciate that there are people who are in need of capital to start their ventures. We will be offering short term loans among other services at our microfinance arm. We are now waiting for regulatory approvals before we can open our doors to the public,” said the Golden Knot Group boss.

The company has footprints in the country’s major towns among them Harare, Mutare, Marondera, Kwekwe, Gweru, Bulawayo and Masvingo.

Some of the company’s branches are found in smaller towns like Gokwe, Chiredzi, Chipinge, Bindura and Zvishavane.

The firm plans to open another branch in Guruve.

@lavuzigara1