Zim dry port in Namibia nears completion

Zimbabwe is set to expand its trade with the outside world, and do so much more cheaply after it completes building a dry port in Namibia, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe said last Friday.

The country is building the dry port in the Namibian coastal city of Walvis Bay as part of efforts to broaden its external trade routes and improve its business competitiveness.

At the moment, Zimbabwe mainly uses Mozambican and South African trade routes, with the latter being dominant.

But these are expensive, and heavily congested in the case of the South African ones.

Speaking after touring the dry port in Walvis Bay, Dr Mushohwe said the facility would not only improve and expand Zimbabwe’s trade and business competitiveness, but help cut export and import costs for the country.

Zimbabwe was offered the ground to build the facility by Namibia years ago, but construction only started in 2015, and is expected to be completed by October this year.

“I’m impressed with the work being done at the dry port,” said Dr Mushohwe. “It is a facility of strategic value to our country as it will increase our trading links and capacity.

“Trading is the lifeblood of any nation, and this dry port will enable Zimbabwe to do so competitively.”

Dr Mushohwe commended Namibia for the gesture, also separately extended to Botswana and Zambia, saying that could only come from a true and sincere friend.

“Namibia is one of a few countries that have stood with Zimbabwe during its most difficult times when we faced illegal (Western) sanctions and other challenges,” said Dr Mushohwe.

“Ours is a relationship that goes back to the days of our liberation struggles, and is rooted deeply in our common history.”

Dr Mushohwe said the dry port, apart from helping expand Zimbabwe’s trade with the outside world, will also do so with Namibia itself.

The first phase of the project, which involved building the security wall and paving the entire ground, is expected to be completed by the end of July at a cost of $1,3 million.

The second phase, which includes an office block, will immediately begin, and is due for completion at the end of October.

Dr Mushohwe was in Namibia for a review of co-operation in the information and media sectors between Zimbabwe and that country.

He was accompanied by Ministry Permanent Secretary Mr George Charamba and senior officials from the Zimpapers, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and New Ziana. — New Ziana.