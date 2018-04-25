Zim International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2018

Morris Mpala MoB Capital Ltd

A BIG welcome to the City of Kings (culturally a King had Queens), welcome to Bulawayo and its maximum tranquillity please explore all there is on offer.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company is a Bulawayo based international exhibition organiser offering innovative opportunities for social and business interaction across all social/economic actors globally. It’s a platform to bring all socio-economic actors together in the hope that fun will be and business will be generated on the day and the days after. In the spirit that linkages will be made that could lead to industrial development.

The year of the dog (2018) offers an opportunity to excite economic stakeholders through the mantra: “Stimulating business growth for industrial development”. The theme for ZITF 2018 is “Sustainable Industrial Development: Inclusive, Competitive, Collaborative”. It’s a theme, which is an urge to Government and its economic stakeholders to move in tandem towards sustainable industrialisation. A deliberate approach, which must not be left to just employees of ZITF because this fair has a national appeal to it.

SMEs participation

With formalisation in mind this year offers informal traders a platform to showcase what they are on about and in the process formalise their operations to reach out to a wider market arena not just in geographical terms but in financial terms as well. It offers deliberate concessionary or group rates to encourage exhibition in this sector so they have economic voice while shaping their economic foot print.

Government role

It is in the best interest of the Government to offer unwavering support towards marketing this exhibition globally as it has some bearing in creating an economic buzz for locals and international players. Government can aid infrastructural development in Bulawayo, offer a conducive business environment, support local Government and be an ambassador of socio-economic change. Other arms of Government need to expedite anything that is inclined to ZITF initiatives. A holistic mindset change is required to woo these exhibitors to bring their much needed foreign investments.



Clean up campaign

ZITF brings with it a clean-up campaign for the local Government. A lot of concerns spruce up their areas of operations, which is a social plus up and above all the economic leverage to some actors. With it comes income into the Bulawayo and Zimbabwe economy in general.

Foreign exhibitors

These are not here for the fair only but to gauge the general political, economic ambience of the nation thus the need to welcome everyone with ubuntu and as a potential investor or customer. They really want to confirm if we are indeed open for business. It’s an opportunity to sell Zimbabwe as a whole through our respective individual interaction with international actors.

Artificial demand on accommodation

I will encourage those already in the industry to increase their investments with the idea to increase rooms for accommodation and or conferencing facilities. It only makes economic sense to do so. For new entrants I will be cautious to invest into the sector based on ZITF demand, which isn’t sustained during the year unless what you want to build rivals existing players in the game. It’s a risky investment that needs to be guided by research and development with sustained profits in the long run. The same advice could be extended to other service providers in the name of ZITF demand.

Unconventional exhibitions

We pray and hope 2018 will usher in a lot of product launches during this period.

We anticipate it will be a competition galore with cost reductions in some products and services as we try to ignite sales through these promotions. A little bit of controversy wouldn’t be bad for marketing gimmick from ZITF. Dazzle us with something that will leave us talking until the next exhibition. Bring your A game and wow all stakeholders.

Networking opportunities

This show will bring financiers, decision makers, policy makers and investors. This offers an unprecedented chance to sell business in whatever capacity.

So many economic actors under one geographical coordinate and that is cost effective networking opportunity. It’s a chance of a life time and all you need to do is sell yourself and your products/services.

All year trade fairs

So as to continue with momentum gathered the need for extra fairs goes without saying. ZITF needs to maintain this momentum up and above their genetic mine extra shows and others. More business conferences to aid business, more survivor exhibitions like women only, rural, youth and funding options. The taking of the show to other strategic international destinations is a must but cost benefit analysis has to considered.

Tourism sector

It’s the period to put Bulawayo and surrounding areas’ tourism potential under the spotlight. It’s time for the arts to shine, for catering services to delight, entertainment to come alive, community tourism to distract by attracting visitors to their areas. Above all, it’s time to spend money on services and modifiers that are on offer. We need hospitality like never seen before. The ubuntu smile must be emphasized.

Business conferences

The signature business conference has been done and has cemented itself as a talk show where no policy considerations are adopted. It’s become a routine generic business forum with no tangible objectives besides it has to be done as an annual routine. The usual faces, usual tones, usual voices can’t be business unusual thus the usual results of nothing coming out of it. Let’s inject new blood, fresher ideas, new think thanks, exuberant focus groups with eagerness to make a difference in society though fused with old voices so as not to lose direction and focus. Let’s not be afraid to change, disturb status quo if we want to stimulate industrial growth. Growth isn’t usual. Growth isn’t tired. Growth is risk taking through careful listening and urgent executing of opportunities with the speed of lightning. It’s change or die.



Variance analysis

After the fair an assessment is needed on the said expectations against archived ratios. All deviations must have explanations and solutions proffered to maintain standards required for the fair. Make follow ups on businesses to get info on business conducted, pledges, deals and gauge fruition ratios so as to gauge success or lack of it therefore of the ZITF exhibition. Figures will never lie and let’s try to include quantitative analysis. Even City of Bulawayo has to provide figures on business generated in this period.

Let Bulawayo and Zimbabwe come alive and this offers the initial impetus to keep the economic flag waving. Of the close to 500 exhibitors the measure of success will be business relationships that will be birthed from this week’s interactions and are sustained in the years to come. We need such fairs, we need such challenges, we need this urge or adrenaline rush at the beginning of the year. Only you as Zimbabweans can make this worth our while. Best wishes #ZITF2018.

* Morris Mpala is the managing director of MoB Capital Limited, a Bulawayo-based micro-finance institution with footprint across the country.