Zim judges seconded to regional courts

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

CONSTITUTIONAL and Supreme Court judge Justice Chinembiri Bhunu and Bulawayo High Court senior judge Justice Francis Bere have been appointed adjudicators for Comesa and Sadc courts.

Justice Bhunu was seconded to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Court of Justice while his subordinate Justice Bere joins a seven-member bench of the Sadc Administrative Tribunal (SADCAT).

Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) deputy secretary Mr Walter Chikwana yesterday confirmed the appointments of the two top judges, saying it is a reflection of confidence in the country’s judiciary system by the region.

“I can confirm that Justice Bhunu was appointed as judge of the First Instance Division of the Comesa Court of Justice. He was sworn in October last year during the 19th Summit of the Comesa Authority of Heads of State and Government in Antananarivo, Madagascar,” he said. The Comesa Court of Justice was established in 1994 as one of the organs of Comesa created under Article 7 of the Comesa Treaty as its judicial arm.

Mr Chikwana said Justice Bere was appointed to the SADCAT for a two year period, which is a renewable once in accordance with the Sadc administrative statutes.

Justice Bere was appointed during the Sadc Council of Ministers which was held in Ezulwini, Swaziland between March 15 and 16 this year.

Mr Chikwana said Justice Bere would be sworn in on May 9 this year in Gaborone, Botswana.

“We have already started making travel arrangements for Justice Bere ahead of his swearing in ceremony in Botswana on May 9,” he said.

The SADCAT came into effect at the Sadc Summit in Botswana in August 2015, which passed a resolution approving its formal establishment, succeeding the controversial Sadc Tribunal whose judgments were vehemently opposed by Zimbabwe.

The Sadc Administrative Tribunal replaces the Sadc Tribunal, which was formed in 2010 and dissolved at the 32nd Sadc Summit in Mozambique in 2012 after concerns were raised that it was straying from its original mandate.

