Zim marks Defence Forces Day. . . Nation urged to celebrate crucial ZDF role

Chronicle Reporters

THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life yesterday thronged various stadia in Matabeleland region and Midlands Province to commemorate Defence Forces Day.

In Bulawayo, residents converged at White City Stadium in huge numbers to join the rest of the country in celebrating the day dedicated to recognise the role that the armed forces play in national development. The official programme started just after 11AM with the arrival of senior army and government officials.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Angeline Masuku inspected the guard of honour which was mounted by One Infantry Brigade and composed of four detachments.

Before reading the President’s speech, Cde Masuku said the Zimbabwe Defence Forces played a key role in Zimbabwe as they provide security and defend the country’s territorial integrity.

“It is important to celebrate this day because our defence forces play a very crucial role in Zimbabwe. They defend us and ensure that we are safe as well as engaging in various community projects such as the construction of bridges among others,” she said.

Service chiefs, Zanu-PF Politburo members, Central Committee members and the provincial leadership, heads of government departments, war veterans, war collaborators, ex-detainees and restrictees were among those who attended the celebrations.

Captains of industry, the business community, representatives from different churches and the general populace graced the occasion.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army lit up the day with military drills and scintillating performances, which captivated the crowd. Other groups from the province such as the Chimurenga Choir entertained the crowd.

In Matabeleland North the celebrations were held at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane where people drawn from across the province started arriving at around 8AM. Proceedings started with the singing of the National Anthem before Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Matabeleland North Cde Cain Mathema inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. The parade then made quick and slow marches past the arena amid entertaining music by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) band.

A moment of silence in honour of former provincial governor Cde Thokozile Mathuthu, who died on Monday morning, was observed.

Cde Mathema sent a message of condolence to the Mathuthu family saying the province had lost a dedicated cadre who had high hopes for the province.

He then read the President speech to hundreds of people who braved the sunny day to celebrate together with the whole nation.

Entertainment was provided by the ZPCS band and Moving Stars of Shabulanyana, Lupane before a soccer match between Lupane City Stars and a ZDF select side later in the day.

There was also a netball match between Lupane Team and a ZDF select to cap the day.

Present were Chief Mabhikwa, Zanu-PF provincial leaders and members, heads of government departments as well as service chiefs.

In Matabeleland South Province the Defence Forces Day commemorations started with a march from the Gwanda central business district to Phelandaba Stadium by Zimbabwe National Army officers accompanied by their band.

Scores of people gathered at the stadium for the commemorations.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Cde Abednico Ncube inspected the parade before reading the President’s speech.

The crowds were entertained by the army band and marches from army officers. The officers also displayed various fighting techniques such as cross battle fighting. Gwanda Prison inmates, imbube group and local artists also kept the crowds entertained with various performances.

In the afternoon teams from Gwanda battled it out in a social soccer tournament.

In attendance were service chiefs, heads of government departments and community members.

In Masvingo, a capacity crowd thronged Mucheke Stadium for the Defence Forces Day commemorations amid calls for residents to ignore those bent on retarding development through fanning violence for political expediency.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Senator Josaya Hungwe read the President Mnangagwa’s key note speech.

The event was characterised by a lot of entertainment from the Defence Forces mock drills, Mutimurefu Prisons inmates and drum majorettes drawn from local primary and high schools. In the afternoon, there was also a soccer match pitting Divison One outfit, Mucheke Pirates and Four Lines from 4 Brigade Infantry.

Speaking on the side-lines of the celebrations, Masvingo provincial administrator Mr Fungai Mbetsa hailed Masvingo residents for attending the celebrations in their numbers despite spirited efforts by some unruly elements to discourage them from attending.

“The attendance shows that Masvingo residents have come and they do not listen to those who are bent on portraying our defence forces as bad. There have been social media messages circulating and advising people not to attend the celebrations but that has been ignored by our people in Masvingo. We also call upon our people to ignore calls for violence by those who want to address their political egos,” said Mr Mbetsa.

People from across the Midlands province yesterday thronged Mkoba Stadium in Gweru to commemorate the Defence Forces Day.

The crowds were entertained by various military drills from four detachments, one of which comprised only female members of the uniformed forces.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube, who was the guest of honour, arrived at the stadium at 1055hrs, followed by the singing of the national anthem to kick-start proceedings.

After the national anthem was sung, Minister Ncube inspected the guard of honour, which was followed by a flypast in diamond formation that attracted wild cheers from the crowds.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) Chaplain, Captain Kure Vhurinoshara, then gave a prayer before Minister Ncube took to the podium to deliver the President’s speech.

The Zimbabwe National Army band then led the crowds in singing the national anthem to mark the end to the reading of the President’s speech.

The crowd was then treated to some entertainment such as dog displays from the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

In separate interviews, people lauded uniformed forces for maintaining peace in the country.

They said this year’s Defence Forces Day were unique in the sense that it was being celebrated under a new dispensation that was ushered in by the uniformed forces.

“We are having double celebrations today,” said Mrs Nomalanga Kasango from Mkoba 3. “Our uniformed forces brought about independence in Zimbabwe. They also played a pivotal role in bringing about this new dispensation in November last year.”