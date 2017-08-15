Zim marks Heroes’ Day

Chronicle Reporters

THOUSANDS of Zimbabweans from all walks of life yesterday thronged various venues across the country to commemorate Heroes’ Day.

In Bulawayo, hundreds of residents converged at the Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Nkulumane suburb to pay tribute to the country’s gallant sons and daughters for their supreme sacrifices.

People started arriving at the venue as early as 7AM, and the occasion officially began around 11.30AM with a combined brass band comprising the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZCPS) and Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) leading the crowd in singing the National Anthem.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo, Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo inspected a quarter guard mounted by the members of ZNA 1 Infantry Brigade. She read the President’s speech shortly after 1PM.

Cde Moyo laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before she was later joined by the Commander of ZNA 1 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier-General Augustine Chipwere, the officer commanding police in Bulawayo province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mutamba and his counterpart from the ZPCS, Chief Superintendent Cleopas Mzila Moyo.

Family members of the heroes and heroines also had an opportunity to lay flowers on the graves of their departed loved ones.

Some of the relatives of the fallen heroes and heroines who spoke to Chronicle commended the Government for honouring their loved ones.

“We really appreciate the gesture by our Government for honouring our relatives who suffered for this country.

“We know our detractors are not happy with the freedom that we are enjoying today which is why they decided to impose sanctions on us, but that will not deter us as we will continue to defend our country,” said Cde Charles Kamusoro whose mother was the first heroine to be buried at the provincial shrine in 1995.

Ms Cherry Sibanda whose husband, Charles Nkomo was also buried at the Nkulumane shrine, also commended the efforts by Government. She called on authorities to improve the state of the provincial heroes’ acre.

There are 778 heroes and 33 heroines buried at the Bulawayo provincial shrine.

The event was marked by scintillating performances from ZPCS and ZNA dance bands, Rhythm of Revolution, Thandanani and Imbube choral groups.

A choral music group comprising war veterans entertained the gathering with splendid dances capturing the mood of the occasion in praise of the country’s fallen heroes and heroines.

Among those who attended the event were the Members of Parliament for all constituencies in Bulawayo, senior Government officials, war veterans and residents.

In Matabeleland South province, people started gathering at the Provincial Heroes’ Acre as early as 8AM where they were treated to entertainment by various musical groups from Gwanda and the province as a whole before the official ceremony started.

The mood was celebratory, as people in the province remembered the sacrifices made by gallant sons and daughters who lost their lives to liberate the country from colonial bondage.

It was a great loss for those who did not bring their dancing shoes as the crowd was kept on its feet with mouth watering performances by various entertainment groups.

Not to be outdone, the ZNA brass band gave a polished vintage performance. Their fluid rhythms blended seamlessly to showcase flawless military flair and discipline.

However, Blanket Mine’s Ben Arinoti group proved to be the crowd’s favourites.

It gave well choreographed gyrating dances punctuated by army like drills to the amazement of the crowd.

At 11:30AM, the Guest of Honour, Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage Cde Abedinico Ncube arrived at the provincial shrine accompanied by services chiefs.

Cde Ncube read President Mugabe’s speech.

He led a delegation in laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Soon after laying of wreaths, Cde Ncube visited graves of fallen heroes, where he took time interacting with their families.

He also laid a wreath at his late wife, Cde Tracy Ncube’s grave.

After the tour of the graves it was entertainment galore before the official closing of the ceremony just after 2PM.

Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs Cde Cain Mathema read the President’s speech to hundreds of people at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane.

He expressed gratitude to President Mugabe for construction work being done at the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which is a major component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project.

The project that has been on the drawing board since 1912 is expected to end the region’s perennial water challenges.

The colourful celebration was punctuated by the usual wholehearted revelry that has become a trademark of the province.

The army band, as usual led the celebrations with aplomb.

Polished performances by schoolchildren, who displayed remarkable knowledge of the country’s liberation war, carried the day.

A war veteran, Cde Allan Mpofu, said he was moved to tears by sincere tribute paid to his fallen colleagues.

“I wish they were here to see they did not die in vain. At times we would despair in the bush after going for days without food or shelter. I’m happy to see our efforts are appreciated,” said Cde Mpofu.

Relatives, friends of liberation war heroes and residents converged at Gweru Provincial Heroes’ Acre to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

By 8am relatives, friends and government officials led by Midlands Minister for Provincial Affairs Cde Jason Machaya had gathered at the Provincial Heroes Acre for the commemorations.

The shrine reverberated with old songs that were sung to boost the morale of freedom fighters during the war.

Poems about feats by both dead and living heroes of the liberation struggle kept the huge crowd entertained.

Cde Machaya read President Mugabe’s speech.

The day was made extra special for the families of the 193 heroes buried at the shrine by Mrs Smelly Dube of River Valley Properties (RVP) who donated a bouquet of flowers for each grave and a grocery hamper for each family.

The grocery hampers included cooking oil and flour while the 193 families were treated to lunch at one of the fast food outlets in the city.

Of the 193 heroes, 20 are females.

In Plumtree the Heroes Day commemorations were held at the Bulilima-Mangwe District Heroes’ Acre located in Bulilima District.

Villagers and residents from Plumtree Town and Bulilima and Mangwe Districts thronged the district shrine to celebrate the lives of the fallen heroes.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister, Cde Obedingwa Mguni who is also MP for Mangwe Constituency read the President’s Speech.

Cde Mguni urged citizens to continue attending the celebrations as they were a crucial part of the nation’s heritage and achievements.

Also present at the commemorations were Bulilima West MP, Cde Lungisani Nleya, departmental heads, Zanu-PF Central Committee members, war veterans, Bulilima and Mangwe Zanu-PF committee members, Zanu-PF provincial party members and service chiefs as well as community members.

In Masvingo Minister of Psychomotor Activities in Education Cde Josiah Hungwe inspected a quarter guard mounted by 4 Infantry Battalion at Masvingo Provincial Heroes’ Acre before reading the President’s speech.

He took the opportunity to announce the untimely death of Masvingo Minister of State Shuvai Mahofa who breathed her last yesterday at around 3:30AM after collapsing at her home in Rhodene.

A minute of silence was observed in respect of the late Minister.

Cde Hungwe laid the wreaths on the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier before doing the same on 55 more provincial heroes alongside service chiefs, Masvingo Mayor Councillor Hubert Fidze and war veterans’ representatives.

Entertainment was provided by inmates from Mutimurefu Prisons.