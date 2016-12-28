Zim named best tourist destination

Freeman Razemba, Harare Bureau

AN American luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, has named Zimbabwe the best destination for travellers to Africa in 2017.

Zimbabwe was ranked number 13 globally and Rwanda 14.

Condé Nast Traveller named these two African countries on its “Best Places to Travel in 2017”.

According to the magazine’s website, “A new $150 million airport in Victoria Falls, capable of welcoming 1,5 million people a year aboard massive passenger jets, is only one of several reasons why Zimbabwe is on our 2017 list.

“The country is building up its tourism infrastructure despite and, sometimes, in spite of — years of economic downturn. The same resilience is on show in the country’s conservation efforts; there’s been a clampdown on poaching and biodiversity flourishes in Hwange National Park, the country’s largest game reserve.”

Condé Nast Traveller added: “While everyone’s booking stays in the safari parks of Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, and South Africa, we recommend scouting for the Big Five in much less-crowded (and often more affordable) Zimbabwe.

“A new under $1 000 eight-night safari by Gecko Adventures, launching in the spring, will take you from Victoria Falls, through Hwange and into South Africa’s Limpopo province, making it possible to see the best of the country in a single stretch.”

Rwanda made it to the list because “of one of the most anticipated hotel openings on the continent.”

In June 2017, Condé Nast Traveller said, “Wilderness Safaris’ Bisate Lodge will open in an eroded volcanic cone, just a short drive to the entrance of Volcanoes National Park, where visitors can see the critically endangered mountain gorilla.

“It is also a prime example of a safari lodge making a firm commitment to conservation and community development. The hotel will have its own cooperative farm, tree plantation, and a number of educational initiatives around protecting endangered species.”

Rwanda was also picked because of the safety and cleanness of Kigali, the capital city.

Canada tops Condé Nast Traveller’s 17 best places to visit in 2017 because its “cities are truly having a moment”.

Montreal is redefining itself as a food city worth the flight.

Toronto is taking the Iceland approach and encouraging travellers to extend their layover via AirCanada’s new free up-to-seven-day stay.

Zimbabwe was recently awarded the 2014 World Best Tourist Destination title by the European Union Council on Tourism and Trade (ECTT) for promoting eco-tourism and successfully convening the 20th session of the World Tourism Organisation General Assembly conference in 2013.

The council named Zimbabwe as the World Best Tourist Destination for 2014 and receiver of the Favourite Cultural Destination distinction for 2014 despite economic challenges it is facing.