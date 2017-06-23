Zim takes over Codepa presidency

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE will take over the presidency of the Co-ordination Committee for Development and Promotion of African Handicrafts (Codepa) when the 9th continental conference ends in Bulawayo today.

Small to Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni will lead Codepa, which is made up of 26 African member states spread through the five regions of the continent for the coming year.

Speaking to journalists yesterday at the conference being held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Minister Nyoni said she was proud that Zimbabwe was part of Codepa, which is important for the promotion of the arts and crafts industry.

“This is the first time Codepa has come to Southern Africa. It’s been operating for the past 12 years, focused in East, North and West Africa. When I attended the Codepa conference in Cote d’Ivoire last year, I discovered that countries in Southern Africa were not part of the committee,” she said.

“I worked hard and campaigned to put my country on the map as well as Sadc countries. Fortunately, I did make the mark and I was elected the first vice president, hence the hosting of the 2017 conference in Zimbabwe. I made sure it comes to Bulawayo because the province has not hosted a big conference except the ZITF. I’m pleased that it’s successful.”

Minister Nyoni added that as president of Codepa, she’ll revive the culture and creativity of the country, which will promote even the poorest people in the villages.

“My ministry will soon establish handicrafts villages along the country’s highways as we try to revive the arts and crafts sector in the country. The revival of the handicrafts sector will go a long way in improving the economy of the country and trade among African countries.

“My ministry will make sure that we revive these villages along our highways. All of us were brought up from our mothers’ handicrafts and it died down because other countries like China took over and came up with machine-made products rather than handmade.

“Cote d’Ivoire GDP is 25 percent by handicrafts. If other countries can do it, we can do it too and I’m confident because Zimbabwe’s handicrafts are diverse. We have stone work, crocheting, traditional clothes designers, basket weaving, pottery, paintings, lala work and fibre work,” said Minister Nyoni.

She said more workshops need to be organised to improve relations among member states.

“I’m happy that India took 25 Zimbabwean women to go and be trained in bamboo weaving. These women are making beautiful bamboo products and the variety is phenomenal,” said Minister Nyoni.

She said some ministers from other countries attending the Codepa conference have selected local crafters to go to their countries to train their women in their own crafts.

“That way we’re spreading Zimbabwean crafts and expertise as well as creating jobs. Whether they are educated or not, their skills have promoted them to the globe.

“We’re also discussing with the immigration department to make sure that our crafters and those that come here from other countries have no problems when crossing the borders,” said Minister Nyoni.

The conference began Wednesday and will be officially opened today. — @pamelashumba1.