Zim to engage Botswana as majestic boat returns

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWE will engage Botswana following refusal by the neighbouring country’s authorities to allow the majestic “African Dream” houseboat to pass through its roads to Namibia.

Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry Minister Edgar Mbwembwe said this in an interview this week as he expressed dismay over the issue.

The 30-metre Dream of Africa, which turned heads and brought business to a halt along the way from Harare to Kazungula Border Post, was destined for Namibia where it would have been launched on the Chobe River in Botswana before sailing into the Zambezi River.

The boat reached Kazungula border a few weeks ago and had been stuck there until Tuesday when the handlers decided to drive back.

Business Chronicle is reliably informed that Botswana authorities refused to have the boat into the country despite the fact that it was on transit. It drove through Victoria Falls on Tuesday headed for Bulawayo.

The owners are yet to decide whether to take it back to Harare or Kariba.

Minister Mbwembwe who was in Victoria Falls on Tuesday said he was going to consult on the matter to get full details before engaging Botswana authorities.

“I would consult further to get full details about the whole issue but obviously this is a brilliant product from our people. I will later engage my counterpart in Botswana on the issue,” he said.

The boat, whose 20 bedrooms can accommodate 32 people and can also take 360 guests for weddings and conferences, took 10 months to construct at GDI Engineering in Msasa, Harare. A France-based tour operator owns the boat, which is set to be used for various activities such as conferencing, weddings and leisure as a floating luxury hotel.

The top deck will have a swimming pool and bar and is powered by two 600-hosepower Volvo engines.

