Zim U-21 netball team drawn into group B

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-21 netball team has been drawn with losing finalists in the 2013 netball finals Australia in Group B, together with Barbados from the Americas, Asian nation Singapore and fellow Africans, South Africa.

The draw was conducted on Thursday in Gaborone, Botswana, venue for the July 8 to 16, 2017, finals that will see 20 countries taking part.

Zimbabwe was represented by the technical director Alex Masimba.

In Group A are the defending champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Samoa while Group C comprises Jamaica, Botswana, Cook Island, Malaysia and Uganda. Group D has England, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Wales and Grenada.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Letticia Chipandu said the girls will participate in two international tournaments before heading for the finals.

“In November we have the first camping together with the Under-20 Region 5 team because it’s about one and the same team. In January the team will go to South Africa for an invitational tourney and we believe after the two tournaments we will have adequately prepared,” said Chipandu.

The Zina president said the girls were in a difficult group but remained hopeful of a good performance.

“We are going to prepare and give it our best, we will compete and represent the country well. It’s the first opportunity the country has ever had. It’s history making for the sport of netball and definitely we will make a respectable mark in the world of netball,” she said.

Due to age, Felistas Kwangwa, who gallantly led the girls through her charismatic leadership qualities will not be part of the historic moment in Botswana.

“It’s a tricky draw but we will do our best,” said Chipandu.

Bulawayo Netball Association chairperson Ruth Hove echoed Chipandu’s sentiments, saying the girls will do their best in the finals regardless of their obvious underdog tag.

“It’s a fairly tough draw for us. It’s the first time for us to qualify for the World Cup and that means a lot has been happening behind the scenes and we will certainly do our best,” said Hove.

Bulawayo fixtures secretary Precious Mudenge, while also admitting that the draw was tight for the young girls, said it was important to adequately prepare for the games.

“It’s a tight draw and it’s therefore important for the girls to start preparing now,” she said.

Netball Under-21 World Cup draw

Group A: New Zealand, Sri Lanka,Scotland, Northern Ireland, Samoa

Group B: Australia, Barbados, Singapore, South Africa, Zimbabwe

Group C: Jamaica, Botswana, Cook Island, Malaysia, Uganda

Group D: England, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Wales, Grenada