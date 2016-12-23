Zim unmoved in rankings

Sports Reporter

THE Warriors will go to next month’s Africa Cup of Nations as one of the worst ranked teams together with hosts Gabon according to the latest FIFA World Rankings which were released yesterday.

Zimbabwe national soccer team did not move a position in the month under review to remain on 102 spot in the world rankings and 29th in Africa.

The West African hosts come far off on 110 in the world and 34th position on the continent.

Last month the Warriors were one of the best movers when they moved eight places up the ladder from 108 to 102. The national team made the gains despite not being involved in important matches like the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

However, Zimbabwe, who at the beginning of the year hit their worst ranking after plunging to 131 ends the year nearly in the top 100 and deserves to be commended.

Zimbabwe’s Group B opponents at the Nations Cup continued with their dominance in Africa with Senegal maintaining its pole position on the continent for the second month.

The Lions of Teranga took charge of the pole position last month when they dislodged Cote‘d Ivoire, who also remains second for the second successive month.

Senegal are 33rd in the world where Argentina, Brazil and Germany are in the top three respectively.

Another Group B rival, Tunisia also preserved its third position on the continent for the second month running.

While Algeria who meet the Warriors in the opening match at Afcon on January 15 also remained on fifth position. Egypt are fourth.

This month the rankings were largely unchanged as there was little activity in terms of international matches.

But Callisto Pasuwa charges will have to prove that rankings are only on paper and will have to prove their mettle at the Nations Cup when they rub shoulders with elite 16 football teams.

Meanwhile, Senegal and West Ham United’s striker Diafra Sakho has been ruled out of the Nations Cup due to a recurring back injury.

The striker is likely to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

According to SuperSport, the 26-year-old has played just 127 minutes of football this season due to the back problem and the thigh injury he sustained at Manchester United last month.

Manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday that the striker was not close to a return.

“We have a few knocks but are expecting everyone to be fit except for Diafra Sakho who will be out for six to eight weeks,” Bilic told reporters ahead of Monday’s Premier League visit to second from bottom Swansea City.

“He will miss the Africa Cup of Nations and it is a big blow for us.”

Sakho also missed last year’s tournament with a back injury.