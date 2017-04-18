Zimbabwe celebrates 37th birthday

Nduduzo Tshuma/ Mashudu Netsianda, Chronicle Reporters

ZIMBABWE today celebrates 37 years of Independence from British colonial rule with Zanu-PF yesterday calling on all patriots to uphold and cherish the values that informed the liberation struggle.

Party secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said Independence Day was not only important to Zanu-PF but to all Zimbabweans.

“It’s a very special day to the entire nation and I want to emphasise, not only to Zanu-PF but to all people of Zimbabwe because it’s the day our beautiful country was born. It’s the day that we must take for reflection and stocktaking,” he said.

Cde Moyo said Independence Day was also a time to honour the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the fight for the country’s liberation.

“It’s the day when we must express our great joy of the freedom and the sovereignty that we have. It’s also a day we must express out greatest admiration of the leadership of the two former liberation movements which are Zanu and PF Zapu and those leaders being President Mugabe and the late Dr Joshua Nkomo,” he said.

“Without those two illustrious sons of Zimbabwe, it’s my firm belief that we wouldn’t have attained our liberation. They led the liberation struggle with exemplary vision. As Zanu-PF, a party that came as a result of the Unity Accord in 1987, we wish to register our gratitude to such leadership.”

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere whose ministry is coordinating the national event, yesterday told The Chronicle that the preparations had gone well with President Mugabe expected to address the nation at the main celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

“I’m glad that preparations for this year’s independence celebrations went on very well and we’re urging all Zimbabweans to attend the event across the country as we celebrate the 37th independence anniversary. I’ve no doubt that this year’s event is going to be a memorable one,” he said.

“The provinces are also ready. I have received updates from all the organising committees in all the provinces and I am satisfied with the progress they have made so far and it’s all systems go.”

The National Sports Stadium will host the main celebrations while provincial celebrations will be held in the other nine provinces across the country where thousands are expected to attend.

Celebrations will also be held at district level in different parts of the country. President Mugabe will address the main celebrations, while Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs will read his speech in their respective provinces.

Entertainment has been lined up for the event, with mass displays from the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and school children expected to highlight the entertainment menu.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Bulawayo Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo said preparations for the event were concluded yesterday. She implored residents to attend the event. “I am inviting everyone to come to White City Stadium to celebrate our Independence Day,” she said.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu said this year’s Independence Day celebrations were significant as Zimbabweans will celebrate not only their political freedom, but also the economic emancipation which came about through the Zanu-PF Government’s empowerment programmes.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman, Cde Richard Moyo, said preparations had been finalised and celebrations were expected to take place at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane

In Matabeleland South the event will be at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda while in the Midlands the day will be marked at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru.

In Masvingo, Mucheke Stadium will be the venue for the celebrations, while Mashonaland Central will host its commemoration at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura.

Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera is the venue for the Mashonaland East provincial Uhuru celebrations and in Manicaland the day will be marked at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare. Nemakonde High School in Chinhoyi is the venue for the Mashonaland West provincial Independence Day celebrations.

@tshuma584

@mashnets