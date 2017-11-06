Zimbabwe courts Korean investors

Business Reporter

Zimbabwe is courting investors from South Korea who have expressed interest in mining, manufacturing and power generation projects among other sectors.

The seven-member delegation representing South Korean companies based in South Africa, is in the country scouting for investment opportunities. Their visit to the Southern African country was facilitated by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and the Zimbabwe Investment Authority.

Among the notable companies scouting for investments are, Hyundai Corporation, M-Tech that is the second largest producer of power cables in South Africa, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, Samsung among others.

In a speech read on his behalf at the Korea-Zimbabwe Energy Investment Seminar on Friday, Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge, said there are massive opportunities for Koreans to invest and the resources are abundant.

“Our Government has embarked on various programmes to strengthen energy security for the country. This includes demand side management programmes, energy efficiency programmes as well as boosting energy production from thermal and renewable energy sources.

“Government has for example banned use of incandescent light bulbs and electric geysers as a way of saving scarce energy supply. There is an opportunity for Korean investors to also tap into manufacturing of light bulbs,” said Dr Undenge.

South Korea Ambassador to Zimbabwe Cho Jaichel, told the seminar that he is amazed by Zimbabwe’s great potential and its highly educated human capital. He said Korea can be the best partner to Zimbabwe and the Ambassador also promised more opportunities for Korean companies to meet Zimbabwe firms.

“We need to build mutual trust and take a more practical, open and long term approach in order to strengthen the economic cooperation between our countries in a sustainable manner.

“We must take into account the economic hardships Zimbabwe is now facing and find a more practical and reliable way to overcome those hardships and create momentum for sustainable economic development. In this case, I believe Korean companies can be the best partners to Zimbabwe,” said Ambassador Jaichel.

KOTRA Africa director general Lee Seung Hee, expressed concern at the decline in trade between Zimbabwe and Korea.

KOTRA is an agency established to contribute to the development of national economy by performing work such as trade promotion, investment between domestic and foreign companies and support of industrial technology co-operation.

Mr Hee said the companies that make up the delegation are really serious in scouting for investment due to vast resources that Zimbabwe offers.

“Trade between Zimbabwe and Korea has been on the downside and we have decided to come with this delegation of Korean companies based in South Africa to scout for investment in Zimbabwe. This country has vast opportunities,” said Mr Hee.

The Korean firms are interested in infrastructure, mining, ICT, education and agriculture.