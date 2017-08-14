Zimbabwe Rugby Union saga deepens

Paul Munyuki, Harare Bureau

World Rugby official Steph Nel is headed to Zimbabwe following reports of maladministration and misappropriation of funds by the recently-suspended Zimbabwe Rugby Union executive led by Nyararai Sibanda.

In the midst of his suspension by the Sports Commission, Sibanda has not found solace from World Rugby.

The man in charge of rugby development in Africa is not happy with the way business was being conducted at the ZRU, including the way the chief executive was appointed, the misuse of funds and World Rugby’s involvement in ZRU’s operational affairs.

“I am rather hesitant to start forwarding emails to board members for I may get roped into domestic politics, however, I am willing to share this information with the Presidency and the ZRU board in person at your next meeting (scheduled for September 1).

“Please note, I am also aware that there are certain perceptions regarding World Rugby’s involvement in your unions’ operational affairs going around in your country and amongst board members.

“They are not correct and the emails in my possession will confirm,” read one of the emails.

Already the ZRU is believed to be in a debt of around $200 000 and did not follow World Rugby’s recommendations on the appointment of the chief executive with Sibanda misrepresenting that it was the international body that made the appointment.

It is in this regard that World Rugby have requested a retraction and distanced themselves from the appointment.

The world rugby governing body say that none of the three shortlisted candidates, including Blessing Chiutare who got the job, were qualified.

“. . . emails in my possession will confirm: World Rugby’s recommendations regarding the shortlist of CEO candidates, the level of (World Rugby’s) involvement, World Rugby’s query regarding the press leak confirming the appointment of the CEO (where World Rugby was) questioning the appointment process.

“Amendments/editing of the ZRU press release regarding the CEO’s appointment. Guarding against miss perceptions (sic),” wrote Nel.

World Rugby have said that “the structure does not make sense anymore” as the top heavy salary wage bill at the ZRU is overpowering development.

World Rugby feel that there is a duplication of duties and roles in a small union that does not require a chief executive, general manager, operations director.

Sibanda was last week suspended together with his two vice-presidents Tapiwa Mangezi and Noddy Kanyangarara and honorary treasurer Joseph Kunyetu by the Sports Commission.