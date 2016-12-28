Zimbabwean, lover ‘steal’ P3.9m from late employer’s estate

Bhekizwe Nkomazana in chains

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter
A ZIMBABWEAN based in Botswana has been arrested for allegedly conniving with his girlfriend to steal about P3.9 million from his late employer’s estate.

The man allegedly bribed registry officials to obtain Botswana identification particulars which he used to loot from his employer of 25 years’ estate.

Botswana media reported that Bhekizwe Nkomazana and his girlfriend, Ketshepile Sharon Lompehu, appeared before a magistrate at Extension II in Gaborone charged with stealing P3.9 million from the late Solomon Tlhapane.

Nkomazana worked as Tlhapane’s gardener for 25 years until his death on September 1, this year.

Nkomazana is charged with theft, giving false information while applying for a Botswana National Identity card and fraudulently obtaining a Botswana passport under the pretext that he is a registered citizen.

He allegedly paid P12 000 bribe to Onthusitse Seoke, a senior Registration Assistant in order to be issued with a Botswana birth certificate using the names of Khaya Bheki Mazibuku.

Seoke has also been charged with official corruption for receiving the money in a personal account and issuing a Botswana birth certificate to a Zimbabwean.

Denying Nkomazana bail, magistrate Mrs Ntombizodwa Ncube said: “the accused is a potential flight risk as he does not have anything that binds him to stay in Botswana and he is capable of obtaining another passport and abscond.

“Your character and actions speak volumes and plays a role on whether you should be granted bail or not. What is heart-breaking from all the allegations is that we are told the accused has been a trusted employee and has worked for the family for 25 years. You deceived the family saying their father was well while his dead body was in the mortuary.

“We are still waiting for postmortem results as police suspect foul play,” said the magistrate.

The late Tlhapane’s daughter Itumeleng reportedly wants Nkomazana charged with murder.

Tlhapane was found dead at his home. Nkomazana had already sold his property that include a house and a commercial plot and deposited the money into his (Nkomazana’s) bank account.

He allegedly told the deceased’s children based in South Africa and UK that their father was well long after his death.

  • theza

    obunye ubugebenga buyesabeka

    • makhurane

      KKKKKK manje ebotswana bazamratha shemu worse eliforena so asazi botswana is dangerous madoda ahh.

      • Theo Ritzbw

        Yah sizomratha.

  • nsingo

    ubuqili obunje bujayele ukwenziwa yilabana hatshi thina

  • Smoothy1

    This guy is a devil. There is no other term that can best describe him. Killing some1 for his wealthy???

  • vusumuzi

    Doesn’t look like a gaderner , looks like an employer himself !!!! . Ingqondo egaya izibozi ,dudu to the Thlapanes .

  • ndabezitha

    Put money in Africa, the stupid and myopic blacks will kill for it. We can blae this guy, but most you could have done that to clean your moribund and miserable lives. Ngimangala ngoba lithanda imigodi esemlenzeni yabafazi, you coudl have stole that money to bed more women.

  • makhurane

    P3.9m:US3.9m:R3.1:?BOND

    • Bhonklanti

      BOND = no value kikiki

  • makhurane

    manje ebotswana bazamratha stereki aze akhawule inkani, he will live a regretful life coz ngale bayatshaya hatshi lokho okwe jmbabuei

  • Observer

    If this guy did kill his employer I feel sorry for him. Botswana still has the death sentence and as a foreigner, there would be little sympathy for him, for killing a citizen. He needs strong prayers.

  • Chido

    Is this magistrate a Zimbabwean?????. Ntombizondwa Ncube???.

    • Mkhokheli

      Are you surprised by the name, don’t you know that even Grace Mugabe goes by the same name. You may as well change your name to Sifiso to better your chances in life.

    • Bhonklanti

      She is Zimbabwean. Botswana hires Zimbos as magistrates

      • Sikhulu

        ‘She is a Zimbabwean’ nawe Bhonklanti uyibhonklanti ngempela.

        • Bhonklanti

          manje?

    • DJ91RN_GP

      m’kwerekwere

  • Masuku Zikode oweBhelingwe

    @Chido
    She might be Zimbabwean. But you conveniently forget that we share a border with Botswana and hence our names overlap. She could be a Motswana Kalanga. Ncube is a popular surname for Botswana Kalangas, just as much as it is in Zimbabwe. By the way, Kalanga is the second biggest language and tribe in Botswana

  • Theo Ritzbw

    If he killed him re tlo mo nyedisa.