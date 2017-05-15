Zimbabweans mourn Charamba’s wife

Tendai Mugabe, Harare Bureau

Zimbabweans yesterday joined the Charamba family in mourning the wife of Presidential spokesperson and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr George Charamba, Idaishe Olivia, who died yesterday.

Mrs Charamba (45), a qualified lawyer, died at Westend Hospital yesterday mid-morning after succumbing to liver complications.

She will be buried at her rural home in Mutorashanga tomorrow.

Last night, several senior Government officials and members of the media fraternity across the divide led by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, visited the Charamba family to pay their condolences.

Mr Charamba gave a detailed account of how his wife suffered until her last breath yesterday.

He described Mrs Charamba as a “good wife”, adding that her death was a huge loss in his life. “She was a good woman. She was a good wife. She was a good mother. It’s a huge loss,” he said.

Mr Charamba said doctors alerted him they had lost control of the situation after her liver and lungs were affected, adding that soon the heart was also going to succumb.

At that stage, Mr Charamba said, the doctors advised him to select the visitors who could come to her and bid farewell to their beloved one.

He hailed the support he received from the medical team that was attending to his wife, saying he had no misgiving as they had done their best but to no avail.

Family spokesperson Mr Tinayeshe Mutazu said: “According to our programme, we will spend the whole day here tomorrow (today) in Harare after which we will travel to Mutorashanga later in the day for burial on Tuesday.

“Mai Charamba was an intelligent woman and by the way she was a lawyer by training. She had an interest in farming and she was supportive of her husband and looking after her family. She had taken part in Command Agriculture and was expecting huge harvests.

“Now this is what has happened and we just accept it as it is because that has always been God’s plan.”

Addressing the mourners VP Mnangagwa said: “We should just accept it as it is because even if you choose to ask why things have happened this way, no one will give an answer.

“We all know that each and every one of us has his or her day to leave this world and when that day comes, you will go. However, I am happy that you (Mr Charamba) did your best. The detailed account that you (Mr Charamba) gave us here I think it’s only a few men who are able to do that. You stayed on the bedside by your wife to the end.

“For women it’s easier to sit on the bedsides of their husbands until they die but for men to sit for three hours just sitting, looking at your wife it’s difficult. I really admire what you have done.”

Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantino Chiwenga, consoled the Charamba family saying: “I want to thank you all who have come to be with the Charambas at this moment of bereavement. God said we shall die and we surely will die. It is God’s will. I send a message to Mr Charamba saying that you must be strong.”

Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo said the death of Mrs Charamba was a huge loss to his constituency.

He said Mrs Charamba used to make several donations to people in his constituency.

Among the mourners were Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Deputy Minister Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Thokozile Mathuthu, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Retired Colonel Christian Katsande, Central Intelligence Organisation Director General Retired Major General Happyton Bonyongwe, Foreign Affairs secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha and members of the media.