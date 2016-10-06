Zimdancehall Fiesta kicks off

Showbiz Reporter

ARTISTES performing at the Zimdancehall Fiesta scheduled for Gweru and Bulawayo over the weekend say they are ready to dish out the best of their craft to audiences outside Harare.

The festival, which kicks off at the Midlands Hotel in Gweru tomorrow, will feature artistes – Killer T, Seh Calaz, Soul Jah Love and Freeman.

In Bulawayo, the Harare artistes will be joined by Guluva 7 and Mzoe 7 at a show being held at the Large City Hall car park on Saturday.

Show organisers said all was set for the fete where tickets have been pegged at standard $5 and $10 for VIP.

Seh Calaz, who is also known as Bhanditi, said: “My fans should expect nothing but the best on both nights.”

Freeman, who is behind the hit Shaina, said he wanted to use the performance as an opportunity to promote his music and build a new fan base.

“In Gweru, my fan base is huge, but in Bulawayo, I know that I have a lot of work to do as fans there have not been exposed much to my music.

“They should brace themselves for an unforgettable performance because I want to make a lasting impression,” said Freeman.

Hip hop artiste Guluva 7, who is behind hit tracks Daza to Topola and Omanqoba, said he would sample new tracks.

“I’m going to sample songs off Colour of my Dreams, especially Naja, a new track that I’ve been working on for some time,” he said.