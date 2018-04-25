Zimpapers radio team graces ZITF

Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’S leading integrated media house, Zimpapers, has its four radio stations exhibiting at the five-day Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) that began yesterday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will this Friday officially open the 59th edition of the annual trade fair running under the theme: “Sustainable Industrial Development — Inclusive, Competitive, Collaborative.”

Star FM, the country’s leading urban radio station, has been joined at the Zimpapers stand for the exhibition by new commercial radio stations Capitalk FM, Diamond FM and Nyaminyami FM.

However, it is only Star FM that is broadcasting live from the ZITF with some of its popular programmes such as the Breakfast Club (6AM to 9AM) with Nikki and the TxO with Moxinator (12PM to 3PM) having gone live on Tuesday. Star FM programming manager Itayi “Iyati” Takaendesa said they were excited to be in Bulawayo for the ZITF. “This is the first time we’re at the ZITF as the broadcast division with our four brands, Star FM, Capitalk, Nyaminyami and Diamond FM.

“Star FM has over 55 percent of urban listenership and ZITF wouldn’t be ZITF without the leading radio station. We also have huge support from our listeners on the southern side of Zimbabwe,” said Iyati.