Zimpapers ready for content producers

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMPAPERS is ready to work with content producers in the country in order to tell the Zimbabwean story to Africa and the world.

This was said yesterday by head of Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) Nomsa Nkala during the Creative Economy Outlook Zimbabwe (CEOZ) Bulawayo Creatives Roundtable held at Bluez Cafe.

Nkala was presenting what Zimpapers has to offer to content producers as the media group gears up for digitisation programmes while waiting for a television licence to begin broadcasting.

The discussion was chaired by renowned theatre guru Davis Guzha.

The general sentiment among the content producers such as Admire Kudita, Jeys Marabini, Raisedon Baya, Saimon Mambazo Phiri and Johanne Mpofu was that they had sat in such meetings before and had been promised heaven, but nothing had come to fruition.

Nkala however assured them saying: “One of our main objectives as Zimpapers is to promote Zimbabwe’s creative talent across the board.

“To do this well, we need partners in the various spheres that’ll work with us in developing this speciality content. We want to work with filmmakers in taking our film industry to the next level while also setting up high quality standards in content production. What we’re offering are credible platforms for your content whether in radio, print or television formats and a global reach for your local content.”

She said it was important for stories to be told in a way that would make them appeal not only to Zimbabweans, but to those outside the country too.

“That content should be of high quality and tell our original stories while embracing our diversity, capturing our various cultures and languages across the country. Other African countries have done it well to tell their stories in a relatable manner and that’s what we want to do,” she said.

Nkala added that it would be good for content producers to work hand in hand with the media group, the largest in the country.

“It’ll be great for content producers to partner Zimpapers as it’s a successful and fast growing integrated media company in Zimbabwe and probably one of the biggest in Southern Africa. Our focus is to become a fully integrated media company and hence our plans to move into television,” said Nkala.