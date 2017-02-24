Zimpapers to livestream President bash

Chronicle Reporter

ZIMPAPERS, the country’s biggest media house, will tomorrow broadcast President Mugabe’s 93rd birthday bash live through video feeds on social media like Facebook and YouTube.

The iconic leader’s birthday falls on February 21 but it will be celebrated tomorrow at the Rhodes Estate Preparatory School in Matobo District.

The group’s chief technology officer, Mr Darlick Marandure said Zimpapers was gearing itself up to bring content to people worldwide through digital media.

“We are continuously shattering barriers in our quest to keep the masses educated, entertained and informed,” said Mr Marandure.

“The future of digital interaction is video. The Zimpapers TV station is yet to start broadcasting but this does not stop us from being innovative and using modern trends to live stream content to millions of people in the world, who could not make it to the President’s bash.”

He said the groundbreaking broadcast would also prepare Zimpapers for TV.

Zimpapers head of social media Mr Godfrey Koti said the integrated media house had taken a stance to on video trends to engage online audiences with vital content.

“We are broadcasting this important event live on Zimpapers social media pages that include Facebook and YouTube. Those who cannot make it to the party can view it at their leisure on cellphones, tablets and other devices,” said Mr Koti.