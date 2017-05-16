ZimPraise to hold live DVD recording in Byo

Showbiz Reporter

POPULAR gospel choir Zimpraise will for the first time, hold a live DVD recording at the Word of Life auditorium in Bulawayo next month.

Dubbed Hymns Night 3, the live recording on June 10 has excited many gospel lovers.

Taking a leaf from South Africa’s Joyous Celebration, the interdenominational choir’s live DVD recording will have an entry fee of $5 for ordinary seating and $10 for VIP.

Zimpraise public relations manager Tendai Zhou said they were looking forward to recording in Bulawayo.

“Each year, for the past three years, we’ve been hosting a Night of Hymns and Chorals as a way of unearthing the ancient wells and appreciating hymnals that preceded gospel music many years ago.

“This time around, we’ll be doing the Zimpraise Hymns Night Live DVD Recording in the city of Bulawayo which will also be our first ever live DVD recording to be done out of our host city which is Harare. The Zimpraise Choir is excited to be travelling down to Bulawayo for this ground breaking live DVD recording,” said Zhou.

He said the choir is hard at work rehearsing for the concert.

“Preparations are underway, the choir has been rehearsing since February this year and the Bulawayo concert will feature some new Zimpraise faces that joined the choir during this year’s auditions.”

He said they were finalising local acts that would share the stage with them during the live DVD recording.

“We’ll have prominent Bulawayo-based artistes sharing the stage with Zimpraise, names which will be confirmed closer to the date. We’re promising our Bulawayo friends a great time in celebrating and showcasing the diversity that the hymns bring and a rich psalmist lyrical content that encompasses each of the songs that’ll be performed on the day,” said Zhou.