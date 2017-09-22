Zim’s biggest braai day is back!

Showbiz Reporter

The Castle Lager Biggest Braai Day is back with event organisers, Delta Beverages, saying they want people to consume up to 15 000kgs of meat for charity.

This year’s event slated for October 28 at Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare, has been rebranded to the Castle Lager National Braai Day after a successful inaugural edition last year that saw a record 12 680kgs of meat being consumed in one day.

Event organisers have urged Zimbabweans to come together to make the Guinness Book of Records by surpassing the 15 000kg target. Most importantly, an equivalent amount of the meat eaten on the day will be equally divided and shared among Harare and Mpilo hospitals.

“This event is not only being held to drive the brand proposition through experiential marketing, it’s also a drive towards corporate social responsibility.

For every kilogramme of meat consumed, Castle Lager will donate an equivalent amount that’ll be shared equally by Mpilo General Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare Hospital.

“We’re encouraging everyone to participate in this worthy cause remembering that for every glass of Castle Lager raised, the cheer goes way beyond the beer to help our brothers and sisters who are hospitalised especially during the festive season,” said Delta Beverages in a statement.

“Themed ‘The Ultimate Braai-Together Serving Others’, the braai idea was born from the strong association between braai activities in the country, beer consumption and listening to music.”

As a build up to the event, Delta will further give back to the community by encouraging its consumers to do acts of kindness during the month of October.

“The campaign this year took off with a referendum where consumers of Castle Lager are being requested to vote to make the last Saturday of October the official Castle Lager National Braai Day. This referendum has created a lot of excitement in the market with over 200 000 votes having come through within a week of launching the campaign.

“Consumers of Castle Lager will be called to serve others in the month of October through various activities lined up for each day like picking up litter and carrying heavy loads for older people among many other activities to help communities.”

Other than the consumption of meat, there will be a lot of drinks on offer with Delta planning to set up the longest bar of 150 metres.

“We want to consume 15 000kgs of meat on the day, have the longest bar of up to 150m and the biggest crowd to attend a single braai event. To add to the excitement like last year, a braaiometer will be on site showing the consumption levels of meat as the day progresses,” said Delta.

The event set to kick off at midday will see Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, ExQ and Freeman among others entertaining patrons. For one to get access to the venue, they will have to pay an entrance fee of $5 that will guarantee them a braai pack and a litre of Castle Lager.