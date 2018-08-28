Zimsec releases June O-Level results

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) yesterday released Ordinary Level results for the June examinations.

There was a 79 percent increase in the number of candidates who sat for the examination compared to the previous year.

However, Zimsec did not state the percentage pass rate for this year’s examination.

Zimsec chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje confirmed the latest development in a statement yesterday adding that candidates can start collecting their results tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the June 2018 Zimsec Ordinary examination results,” said Prof Mwenje.

He said 141 246 candidates registered and sat for the various subjects against 78 655 who sat for the examination in June last year.

“Of the 141 246 registered candidates, 136 were special needs candidates. The total candidates increased by 75 866, a percentage increase of 79,58 percent. The number of school candidates who sat for this examination was 17 232 and private candidates were 124 014,” Prof Mwenje said.

“The total number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 10 974 which is 7,77 percent of the total candidature while 130 272 (92,23 percent) sat for four or less subjects.”

“In the June 2017 examination, the number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 045 constituting 3,89 percent of the total candidature of 78 655.”

