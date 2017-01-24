Zimsec to inspect schools accredited for public exams

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) is set to conduct inspections at schools to be accredited as public examination centres.

Zimsec’s public relations manager, Ms Nicolette Dlamini, said this was not a new exercise, but the only difference is that this year they had decided to go to schools for inspections before accreditation.

“It is not de-registration as such but a process in which schools have to be re-accredited by head office. It is just like in other organisations such as the media in which there is re-accreditation every year”, she said.

“However, this year, the accreditation comes with a difference in that Zimsec will move into those schools wishing to be examination centres. Full inspection to see if the school meets the desired standards will be done.”

Ms Dlamini said Zimsec has a criteria for schools to qualify as examination centres.

“The requirements such as security, infrastructure standards and suitability will be considered,” she said.

An Education Officer in Matabeleland North who spoke on condition of anonymity said they had received a circular advising them of the impending inspections.

“Some schools do not deserve to be examination centres at all because of poor management, inadequate furniture, classroom blocks and inadequate security.

“It will be a good idea for Zimsec to physically check for the stipulated requirements before accrediting a school to qualify as an examination centre.

“There are schools with records of not having security on exam papers, or privacy among candidates during examination writing. Such schools should not be accredited,” he said.

