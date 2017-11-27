Zimta calls for support for education sector

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) has embraced the inauguration of President Mnangagwa and called for support in the education sector for a better economy.

The country’s largest teacher and civil servants organisation emphasised the need for unity, tolerance and forgiveness among Zimbabweans.

Zimta’s president Mr Richard Gundane said his association recognises the democratic dispensation ushered by the people of Zimbabwe.

“It is in the interest of Zimta to see the authorities make efforts to respect the constitution of Zimbabwe and further give application to the country’s declaration of rights.

“Of immediate concern to educators and the working class which are the major motivators for the support of the new era, are sections 65 and 75 of our constitution, on labour rights and right to education,” said Mr Gundane.

He hailed the coming in of President Mnangagwa, saying it gives the country a fresh opportunity to prioritise the development of the country’s economy as well as the education sector.

“We recognise the democratic dispensation ushered in by our patriotic men and women in green and supported by all revolutionary forces.

“We congratulate and welcome the new administration and we call upon the new authorities to seize this opportunity to build a long lasting legacy of peace, stability, equality and justice,” said Mr Gundane.

He said his association acknowledges the existing peaceful and tranquil environment .

Mr Gundane encouraged Zimbabweans, especially political leaders to criminalise hate and inflammatory speech.

“The new dispensation should be characterised by unity, tolerance and forgiveness.

“This way we can build a peaceful co-existence and lasting culture of Ubuntu-Hunhu,” said Mr Gundane.

Meanwhile, civic society organisations in Zimbabwe have expressed hope that President Mnangagwa will foster development in the country which they say has been stagnant for some time.

Speaking during the national People’s Conference which brought together about 4 000 representatives of religious groups and civic organisations, participants asked President Mnangagwa to implement policies that would improve the health sector, youth empowerment, gender and education among other issues.

Mr Itai Rusike from the Community Working Group said the new Government needs to kick-start the process of reversing the decline in the performance of the country’s health delivery system.

“The country’s health sector is operating in an environment that is characterised by shortages of essential medicines, typhoid and cholera outbreaks, disgruntled health workers, poorly equipped hospitals and unacceptably high maternal mortality and catastrophic health expenditures,” said Mr Rusike.

“The increasing levels of unemployment and poverty in the country have also exacerbated the plight of the poor in accessing health care services,” he said.

Mr Rusike said the new Government needs to address the levels of domestic health financing with the view of improving the availability of medical equipment and access to essential medicines.

Women rights activist and director of Humanitarian Information Facilitation Centre Mrs Virginia Muwanigwa said she was looking forward to an era where people respect the supreme law of the land.

“We hope our leaders are going to ensure that nobody feels like he or she is not Zimbabwean because his or her opinions are not considered,” she said. — @pamelashumba1/@thamamoe