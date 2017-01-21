Zinara disburses $10m for Mat’land roads

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has disbursed about $10 million to local authorities in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces for the construction and resurfacing of roads.

Matabeleland North received $5 295 930 and Matabeleland South got $4 363 437 to give a total of $9 659 367 for resealing, regravelling and road maintenance.

Ingwingwizi, Nkayi-Lupane and Gwanda-Tuli roads were each allocated $700 000 for construction works.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo disbursed the money yesterday during a meeting with local authorities and MPs from the two provinces in Bulawayo.

“Road funds are distributed according to your road network. The bigger the network, the more you get. We get specifications for the road network from engineers in the local authorities and we act accordingly,” said Dr Gumbo.

He said although local authorities were asking for more funds, Zinara can only distribute what it has in its coffers.

“The revenue that Zinara is mobilising, which is less than $200 million per annum, is not sufficient to cover the maintenance backlog. This is why we are urging the Road authorities to pursue other innovative strategies such as PPPs where applicable and mobilisation of funds from local institutions,” said Dr Gumbo.

The Bulawayo–Victoria Falls and the Bulawayo-Beitbridge roads both received $500 000 each for resealing before the dualisation exercise begins.

Dr Gumbo refuted allegations that there was unfair distribution of funds in favour of Mashonaland provinces.

“I have said this before, funds are distributed according to your local road network. There is no province that has the best roads in this country. As it is trucks supplying food aid to Muzarabani and Gokwe are failing to reach recipients because the roads were washed away,” he said.

Dr Gumbo said since 2013, the Government has graded over 70 000 kilometres of rural roads surpassing the five-year plan of 4 000 kilometres.

“I am pleased to announce that we have exceeded the Zim-Asset target in grading which was set at 4 000 kilometres in five years. Cumulatively from 2013, we have graded in excess of 70 000 kilometres of rural roads which is a major milestone,” he said.

“In pursuance of this objective, Rural Authorities were capacitated with 80 motorised graders in 2013 and this has seen an increase in output on grading”.

Dr Gumbo said the Road Condition Survey launched in April last year is now 85 percent complete and is set to be completed by end of next month.

He said the $1,7 million survey was wholly funded by Zinara.

“ The major output from this survey is that Zimbabwe will have accurate statistics of the size of its road network, condition, updated road inventory and most importantly the cost of upgrading and rehabilitating the network to world class standards,” said Dr Gumbo.

“Our roads must help us to address the inequalities of the past by developing our urban and rural areas and creating jobs. Nothing indicates a country’s state of development better than the condition of its roads.”

Dr Gumbo said the feasibility studies for the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road were underway and road construction would be implemented as soon as it is complete.

Yesterday’s roads meeting was attended by Zinara management, Small and Medium Enterprises and Co-operative Development Minister, Cde Sithembiso Nyoni; Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Deputy Minister Cde Abigail Damasane; Rural Development, Preservation and Promotion of Culture and Heritage Minister Cde Abednico Ncube among others.

