Zisco property attached

Midlands Correspondent /Patrick Chtumba

The Sheriff of the High Court yesterday attached vehicles, machinery and other movable property belonging to the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Zisco) following an execution order granted by the High Court over retrenched employees’ unpaid salaries.

Zisco’s former employees, who were represented by Matsikidze-Mucheche and Partners Legal Practitioners, are owed more than $60 million in unpaid salaries dating back to eight years ago.

The Deputy Sheriff was yesterday seen collecting machinery and other movable property for auction at the company’s plant in Redcliff. The news crew was barred from entering the company premises by the security personnel.

The property attached is believed to be worth millions of dollars.

According to a High Court case No. 4024/16, Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba awarded by consent an arbitration award to 1 388 employees amounting to $38, 2 million being net salaries owed workers by Ziscosteel and Essar Africa Holdings (Pvt) LTD.

Ziscosteel is listed as the first responded while Essar Africa Holdings (Pvt) LTD is the second.

A former Zisco employee who refused to be named said the workers had gone for eight years without being paid salaries prior to their retrenchment on a three months’ notice by Government in 2016.

“On Tuesday, the Messenger of Court came and attached movable properties that include vehicles,” said the employee. “Today (yesterday) the Messenger of Court came and took some equipment from stores and an assortment of machinery from the machine shop.

“We have not been paid for about eight years before we were dismissed from work last year. We are owed more than $60 million by Government in unpaid salaries. When we were retrenched we were not paid retrenchment packages as agreed.

“We also noticed that some prospective investors came to the site and we are informed they are from China.”

Benedict Moyo, the workers representative chairperson declined to comment on the matter.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Chiratidzo Mabuwa could neither confirm nor deny the development.

“Well, the administration of the ministry cannot be discussed in the newspaper,” she said. “What I can say to you is that the Zisco situation is under control and that it will be resuscitated regardless of the existing challenges.

“We are not going to fold hands because of the issues of the Messenger of Court. Resuscitation of Zisco is part of the ministry’s priorities. We are not saying there are no challenges but we are addressing them. If there is anyone who got frustrated and roped in the Messenger of Court it is understood. However, that would not hamper Government’s efforts to resuscitate Zisco.”

