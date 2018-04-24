ZITF 2018: More exhibitors want in

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE 59th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) started on a lively note on Tuesday with a majority of exhibitors now at their stands.

This year’s event comes against the backdrop of high national excitement and renewed positive economic outlook ushered by the new political dispensation.

Addressing a press conference in Bulawayo, ZITF chairperson Mrs Ruth Ncube said the bulk of the exhibitors descended on the exhibition centre this morning causing a few bottlenecks in the registration and access systems. By mid-morning the bulk of participants had been attended to.

“The trade fair kicked off this morning on a lively note as we welcomed the arrival of the majority of our stakeholders including exhibitors, visitors and delegates.

“This year’s show has seen us witness a surge in exhibitor numbers with 40 percent more exhibitors having booked space compared to last year’s closing total 356,” she said, adding that exhibitors continue to make last minute dash for exhibition space with some sending communication that they are on their way.

Mrs Ncube said as of this morning, 495 direct exhibitors were participating and this was a slight improvement from last year’s closing of 356.

She said final statistics on exhibitor statistics will be available on the last day of the show after the ZITF Company has accounted for indirect exhibitors.

ZITF 2018 is running under the theme, “Sustainable Industrial Development: Inclusive, Competitive and Collaborative”.

More to follow…