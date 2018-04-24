ZITF 2018: Nigerian women want Zimbabwe market

Auxilia Katongomara, Business Reporter

WOMEN entrepreneurs from the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce are exhibiting their products for the first time at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo and hope to clinch lucrative deals with locals and clients from other countries.

The team is showcasing and selling Nigerian products made by over 1 000 women in the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA). Team leader Mrs Ngozi Ann Modebelu said it was their first time showcasing here.

“We are Nigerian women in the Chamber of Commerce so we are here to market our fabrics, the women’s products. So we have brought duvet, Nigerian cloth, linen and we hope to sell them.

“This is our first time coming here with handbags made of cloth, earrings, all made from Ankara cloth, bead work and footwear made by women in Nigerian Chamber of Commerce,” said Mrs Modebelu.

She said their participation at the ZITF was motivated by NACCIMA president Mrs Alaba Wilson who is the first female president of the association.

“The president of the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce is a woman, that’s why she is so passionate about women, that’s why she asked us to display every woman in the chamber’s wares. So, the three of us, came to represent women in the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce. We have more than 1 000 women and the three of us came with different products,” said Mrs Modebelu.

“We hope to connect with Zimbabwean people and other nations here so that we would be able to have business contacts with them.”

