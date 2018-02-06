ZITF company to go ahead with 300-bed hotel construction

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company says plans to construct a 300-bed hotel and convention centre at its Bulawayo grounds will go ahead after completing a feasibility study for the project.

According to an online publication, The Source, the project that is valued at $11 million is expected to provide an alternate revenue stream for the exhibition company and will become the biggest hotel in the city.

Presently the biggest hotel in the city, Bulawayo Rainbow, has 180 rooms while Holiday Inn has 157 rooms.

“What we have done so far is to do our feasibility studies, we did two studies and we are now at the stage of flighting an expression of interest,” the ZITF general manager Mrs Nomathemba Ndlovu was quoted as saying.

“In the first quarter you will see us putting more effort towards preparing our project documents and having our bankable proposals being flighted for us to raise the capital.”

In 2013, the Bulawayo City Council revealed that it had granted the ZITF Company the green light to build a hotel on a piece of land located at Bulawayo Golf Club.

It is hoped that the proposed 300-bed hotel will go a long way towards reducing accommodation challenges in Bulawayo particularly during the annual trade showcase.

A few years ago, the BCC revealed that the city had 525 hotel and lodges beds.

Over the years, the ZITF Company has been partnering with Ecological Safaris as part of efforts to ease accommodation challenges in Bulawayo during the trade fair.

Private landlords have taken advantage of accommodation challenges during the exhibition by charging high rates to desperate visitors.

Mrs Ndlovu also said her company was now upgrading its main exhibition Hall 2 at a cost between $250 000 and $300 000.

“We usually use it for the ZITF International business conference, we are currently upgrading that hall, purchasing conferencing equipment, carpeting, redoing the ceilings and parking areas… small things that we can do as we build up to the full project,” she said.

So far, more than 168 exhibitors have booked to participate in this year’s edition of the trade fair compared to 156 exhibitors last year. –The Source/Business Chronicle.