ZNA to defend country’s independence at all costs

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant-General Philip Valerio Sibanda has said the army will defend the country’s sovereignty at all costs, noting that some citizens were taking for granted the sacrifices made in the attainment of independence.

Speaking at a funeral military parade to honour the late Lieutenant Colonel Eddie Sigoge Mlotshwa at Imbizo Barracks yesterday, Lt Gen Sibanda said the military will not stand aside when the country’s independence is being denigrated.

He said the country’s citizens should emulate the late Lt-Col Sigoge whose commitment to the country cannot be questioned.

“Throughout his life, the late Lieutenant Colonel was dedicated to the preservation of the national sovereignty of his motherland. As we pay our last respects to Lt Col Sigoge, we must not forget the sacrifices he and other heroes and heroines made for the freedom of our motherland Zimbabwe.

“This is something which is being taken for granted by some of the country’s citizens. We must defend Zimbabwe’s independence and sovereignty at all costs. We must uphold the principles and values that the late Lieutenant Colonel has left,” said Lt Gen Sibanda.

The army gave Lt-Col Mlotshwa a 21-gun military salute in preparation for his cremation to be conducted at Glen Forest in Harare on Wednesday.

His remains will be disposed off in the Zambezi valley in fulfilment of his wish.

Lt-Gen Sibanda chronicled Lt-Col Sigoge’s exploits in the war of liberation, detailing his patriotism before and after independence.

“In 1969, the late Lieutenant Colonel abandoned education for the armed struggle after he got fed up with the brutality and injustice meted out to the black majority back home by white colonial oppressors of the then Southern Rhodesia now Zimbabwe,” said Lt-Gen Sibanda.

“Thus the spirit of nationalism and the urge to correct the colonial injustices influenced him to become a freedom fighter.”

He said Lt-Col Mlotshwa became one of the elite Zipra commanders who trained most freedom fighters.

“Important to note, is that the late freedom fighter played a pivotal role which saw many comrades passing through his hands as an instructor. His resilience and enthusiasm during times of hardships and turbulence of the revolution greatly motivated his fellow comrades and kept their minds focused on the liberation cause,” he said.

Lt-Gel Sibanda said at the attainment of independence Lt-Col Mlotshwa was attested into the ZNA where he served until he was discharged.

“In 1981 he was posted to the 44 Infantry Battalion in Gutu as the Battalion Commander. From 22 Infantry Battalion he was posted to 52 Infantry Battalion in Nyanga. In 1984 he was posted to the School of Infantry at Llewellyn Barracks (now Imbizo) as the commandant where he served until his exit from the organisation in the mid 1980s,” said Lt-Gen Sibanda.

He said Lt-Col Mlotshwa’s death was a huge loss for the country and his family.

In an interview on the sidelines of the parade, Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Retired Col Tshinga Dube said Bulawayo province had requested that Lt-Col Mlotshwa be conferred with a national hero status but the Zanu-PF Politburo did not approve the request.

“He was a member of the Zipra High Command meaning he was a very senior person. Even today most of the commanders are here to pay their last respects to him. Although he was no longer in the army the military funeral parade and salute is a very important honour befitting him,” said Rtd Col Dube.

Retired Brigadier-General Abel Mazinyane and Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa were among ex-Zipra commanders who paid tribute to Lt-Col Mlotshwa.

Rtd Col Mlotshwa died last week on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo. — @nqotshili