Zodwa postpones trip to Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African socialite Zodwa Wabantu’s much anticipated appearance at Club Connect in Bulawayo today has been moved to Sunday.

The SA entertainer, who stirred controversy two months ago after she was barred from attending the Harare International Carnival as her act was deemed indecent, had to postpone her trip to Zimbabwe once again as she is in the United Kingdom with DJ Bongz.

According to Club Connect proprietor, Biggie Chinoperekwei, they had no option but to postpone her trip. However, he said she was now expected in Harare tomorrow, in time for her appearance at Private Lounge in the capital.

“Zodwa Wabantu is in the United Kingdom so, logistically, it was going to be impossible for her to be in Bulawayo on Thursday. She can only arrive on Friday in time for her appearance in Harare at Private Lounge.

“We agreed that she’d come to Bulawayo on Sunday after her shows in Harare and Mutare on Saturday at Club 263,” said Chinoperekwei.