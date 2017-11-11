Zodwa turns heads at Feather Awards

There definitely was not a shortage of entertainment at the annual Feather Awards ceremony held in South Africa on Thursday as socialites Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad brought major drama to the star-studded affair.

First there was Skolopad channelling Lady Gaga’s “Meat Dress” creation from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards on the red carpet. Her see-through plastic number featured pieces of raw wors strategically placed over her lady parts, leaving little to the imagination. She accessorised the outfit with a charcoal bag.

Asked by Sowetan what inspired her look that was ready to braai, Skolopad replied: “I don’t eat beef, people have so much ‘beef’. I can’t stand ‘beef’. So wors is my meat of choice.”

Skolopad’s red carpet outfit, which was still trending on social media over 24 hours later, became the talking point of the night.

While Skolopad opted to hide her assets, Zodwa Wabantu had cameras flashing with her no-underwear look. She donned an emerald lace gown, with hip-high slit that also left very little to the imagination.

“The design was sent to me by DJ Tira. To me the green colour represents female power,” Zodwa said.

“Since I’m nominated for Drama Queen of the Year, maybe I will cause some drama tonight. But I want to win both the categories,” said Zodwa before the awards.

However, it seemed Zodwa, who said she now charges R40 000 for appearance fees missed the “let’s braai the beef” memo and went on to lambast Skolopad in her acceptance speech, after she scooped the Drama Queen of the Year award.

In apparent reference to Skolopad, the dancer said she was not interested in people that were broke, but called her a trailer. This was after Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that Zodwa is DJ Tira’s trailer last month.

“I hear someone called me DJ Tira’s trailer but hey, it’s fine because at least I am following a jet plane and every time my face is on a poster there’s R40 000 in my account.”

But it was businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo who snatched both their weaves to win Socialite of the Year.

Celebrity power couple Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu received a stamp of approval. The pair scooped Cutest Couple of the Year. The duo went up against “It” celebrity couple Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane as well as best friends, Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle.

Hosted by TV personalities Khanya Mkangisa and Lumko Johnson; this year’s awards took place under the theme “Aluta Continua” and the night featured stellar performances by Mshoza, Kelly Khumalo, Brenda Mtambo, Vintage Crew, DJ Tira and Zodwa Wabantu.

When it came to the eye candy, All Access Mzansi host K Naomi won Hot Chick of the Year; while Fundis presenter Fezile Makhanya scooped Hunk of the Year.

Singer Kelly Khumalo and Botswana-born transgender activist Ricki Kgositau were the big winners of the night — winning two awards respectively.

Khumalo won Fag-Hag of the Year and Best-Styled of the Year. Kgositau was honoured with Role Model of the Year and African Feather of the Night.

Kwesta, Trevor Stuurman, Carol Bouwer, Wayde Van Niekerk, Amstel Maboa and Phatu Makwarela were all winners on the night. — Online .