Zodwa Wabantu to party in Byo

Showbiz Reporter

DURBAN-based entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu, who has become an Internet sensation after rocking up at the Vodacom Durban July pantyless in a black figure hugging dress that exposed her entire thigh, will be visiting Bulawayo later this month to party.

Popularly known as the Queen of Vosho, the party freak initially rose to fame after videos of her custom dance moves at the Eyadini Lounge holding a Savanna cider in her hand went viral, often leaving many in awe.

According to sources, Zodwa, real name Zodwa Rebecca Libram, who is touring different countries ‘just to party’, has heard a lot about the Bulawayo nightlife from South African artistes who usually perform here and wants to have her own experience.

“She apparently settled for Club Connect and will be partying there next Saturday if all goes according to plan. She will be joined by other local socialites who will host her.

Club Connect spokesperson, Zandile Moyo, confirmed that Zodwa’s team had contacted them adding that they were looking forward to partying with her.

“Zodwa said she’s heard a lot about the nightlife in Bulawayo and wants to join in on the fun. We’re more than excited to host her at our VIP club and any other socialite or Zim celebrity,” said Moyo.

“We’ve spoken to her and she’s confirmed that she’s bringing the Durban vibe to Bulawayo all for fun.”

Zodwa confirmed she would be in the country on her Instagram page where she invited people to party with her.

“Bulawayo, Zimbabwe come hangout with your Zodwa Wabantu at Club Connect,” wrote Zodwa.

The Bulawayo party comes at a time when Zodwa is said to have made over R1million in a period of three weeks through endorsement deals, giving her more reason to celebrate her milestone.

The socialite posted on her Facebook page which has over 100 000 followers that she clinched a deal with an energy drink brand — Angel Factor with sources close to her saying she was paid R340 000 for being the face of the brand.

“#AngelFactorEnergy Drink deal in the bag. I can’t thank God enough and thanks to that first person who decided to take a video while I was dancing living my simple life, not aware that I can get paid for it,” she wrote.

She clinched a second deal with a Vodka brand with sources saying she was paid just over R100 000 to promote the Vodka.

“Yes, Zodwa was paid R110 000 to promote the Vodka. She doesn’t drink Savanna that much anymore. She is the Vodka girl who’s in the process of getting another deal.

“She’s likely to make the announcement in the next few days,” said Zodwa’s friend who did not want to be named.