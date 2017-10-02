Zola in no show at Intwasa

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Veteran South African kwaito artiste Zola failed to make it for the Bayethe Bulawayo show on Saturday after he missed his flight to the city.

Zola’s performance was supposed to be part of the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo shutdown concert.

Entrance to the show had been pegged at $2 but organisers were forced to let the fans in for free after Zola failed to come.

He was supposed to share the stage with Madlela Skhobokhobo, Ndux Junior, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds and Clement Magwaza.

Zola’s performance was only confirmed on Friday afternoon with organisers saying they had been cleared by the relevant authorities after paying the artiste at the 11th hour. Thereafter efforts were made to market the show.

Late Saturday afternoon, news started trickling in on social media that Zola was no longer coming.

Intwasa spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala later confirmed the development.

“We paid everything to the artiste. Unfortunately he couldn’t make it to the show because he missed his flight,” said Nkala.

Zola’s no show, however, did not dampen the mood as the local contingent of Madlela Skhobokhobo, Ndux Junior, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds and Clement Magwaza kept the party going.

On Friday the Cover’s Night was a marvel to watch as Ramsy K, Luke Delukes and Babongile Sikhonjwa brought the house down.