ZPC Hwange powered up

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZPC Hwange have an opportunity to eat into Southern Region Division One League leaders Bulawayo Chiefs’ lead when they take on Chiwororo in Hwange tomorrow.

The electricity generators are bubbling with confidence following a 3-0 thrashing of Bosso 90 in midweek, a win that saw ZPC Hwange increasing their points’ tally to 31, 12 behind log leaders Chiefs.

Should they electrocute Chiwororo, who also recorded a 3-0 midweek win over table anchors Amagagasi, ZPC Hwange will keep their remote title aspirations alive, moving within nine points of Chiefs.

To beat Chiefs, who need 22 points from 11 games to win the title, ZPC Hwange need to win all their remaining matches and hope other teams stop the table-toppers along the way.

ZPC Hwange may end the season with 64 points should they win all their remaining 12 games, while seven wins as well as a draw will give Chiefs an unassailable 65 points.

The electricity generators will not be presented points on a silver platter against Chiwororo, who are in a precarious position, as they sit third from the bottom and are hard-pressed for points to survive the chop.

While ZPC Hwange will be out for maximum points, ZRP Bulawayo will be out to halt their woes that have seen them going for 10 games without a win.

The police side last registered a win on May 13 when they beat Chiwororo 2-1.

ZRP Bulawayo are at home to Mosi Rovers and their coach Rogers Ndlovu has attributed their winless run to a player exodus.

The police side lost striker Michael Tamela, leftback Trust Ara Sibanda and forward Trust Usayi, among others.

“We lost about nine players during the window and we’re trying the youngsters who joined us during the same period. Our hope is that this phase passes soon and we have to find ways of motivating these boys so that they give their best,” said Ndlovu.

ZRP Bulawayo go into tomorrow’s game smarting from a 2-0 loss to Chiefs, while Mosi Rovers lost their last league game 0-1 at home to Talen Vision.

Results

Wednesday: Black Boots 0-3 Makomo, Chiwororo 3-0 Amagagasi, ZPC Hwange 3-0 Bosso 90

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Indlovu Iyanyathela v Black Boots (HQ One Brigade), ZRP Bulawayo Province v Mosi Rovers (Fairbridge), Zim Leopards v Casmyn (Raylton), Victoria Falls Tigers v Amagagasi (Victoria Falls), ZPC Hwange v Chiwororo (Hwange)

Sunday: Bosso 90 v Makomo (Fairbridge)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo Chiefs 15 14 1 0 33 3 30 43

ZPC Hwange 15 9 4 2 26 7 19 31

Makomo 16 7 6 3 19 13 6 27

Bosso 90 16 7 5 4 18 16 2 26

Casmyn 15 5 5 5 16 12 4 20

Zim Leopards 15 5 5 5 22 25 -3 20

Talen Vision 15 4 7 4 11 10 1 19

Indlovu Iyanyathela 15 5 4 6 16 21 -5 19

ZRP Bulawayo 14 4 5 5 16 15 1 17

Mosi Rovers 15 4 5 6 15 21 -6 17

Black Boots 16 4 5 7 20 31 -11 17

Chiwororo 16 3 4 9 18 26 -8 13

Victoria Falls Tigers 15 2 4 9 7 23 -16 10

Amagagasi 16 1 6 9 10 24 -14 9

— @ZililoR.