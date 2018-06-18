ZPC shock Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 ZPC Kariba

TWO goals inside four minutes powered ZPC Kariba to a deserved Castle Lager Premier Soccer League victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The electricity generators powered into the lead through a 43rd minute Moses Demera header after getting to the end of a perfect Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe cross from the left.

Tawanda Nyamandwe put the game beyond the reach of Chiefs in the 47th minute by punishing the hosts’ sloppy defending.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi was happy with the result that saw his team ending the first half of the season on a high.

The victory took ZPC Kariba’s points’ tally to 22 as they remained glued in position nine, while Chiefs dropped from 10th to 12th on the league table with 18 points, just four above the relegation zone.

“I think we controlled the game from the first whistle and came prepared for this game. We knew what we were up against and I’m happy with the points we got. We started the season slowly, losing four games, but we have managed to turn things around. We are still fighting relegation,” said Tamirepi.

The visitors settled quickly and dominated possession from the first whistle.

ZPC Kariba suffocated Chiefs in midfield, denying the hosts room to play their normal passing game. Chiefs hardly strung more than four passes in the first half and only came to the party in the last stages of the game, piling pressure on their opponents, who held onto the lead and almost caught them on counter attacks.

Poor finishing also let Chiefs down, with Lucky Ndlela failing to beat ZPC Kariba goalkeeper, Tendai Hove, from close range in the 10th minute.

Chiefs’ striker Farau Matare had his 31st minute shot pushed out for a corner.

Chiefs’ goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni made two brilliant saves in the 71st and 85th minutes to keep the score line respectable.

Nyoni first blocked Talent Chamboko’s shot and went on to deny Nyamandwe a brace.

Chiefs’ coach Garthly Chipuka said: “We were hoping to attack, but we had to make two injury inspired substitutions and that cost us. We tried to overturn the deficit but they held onto their lead.”

Chiefs were forced to withdraw right-back Malvin Mkolo in the 29th minute through injury and replaced him with central defender Last Sithole. Matare limped out in the 58th minute, forcing Chiefs to introduce midfielder, Arthur Musiyiwa.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Kelvin Nyoni, Malvin Mkolo (Last Sithole, 29th minute), Shadreck Nyahwa, Polite Moyo, Andrew Tandi, Takunda Muzuva, Gracious Muleya, Farau Matare (Arthur Musiyiwa, 58th minute), Lucky Ndlela, Pefect Chikwende, Clement Makamba (Moses Majika, 52nd minute)

ZPC Kariba: Tendai Hove, Peter Ghani, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Ian Nekati, Sylvester Appiah, Bornface Zuberi, Collen Muleya, Talent Chamboko (Tsepo Ranthokoane, 81st minute), Moses Demera (Samuel Makawa, 75th minute), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Daniel Chakupe, 88th minute)

Results

Saturday: Bulawayo City 1-0 Mutare City Rovers, FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders, Herentals 1-1 Shabanie Mine, Dynamos 2-1 Nichrut FC

Yesterday: Chapungu 0-2 Caps United, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 ZPC Kariba, Black Rhinos 2-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United 0-1 Chicken Inn, Harare City 3-0 Yadah

— @ZililoR