Zvishavane Council chairperson suspended

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, has suspended Zvishavane Town Council chairperson Esau Dube for alleged corruption and misconduct with immediate effect.

Cde Kasukuwere also accused the town councillors of being a law unto themselves.

He said instead of representing the interests of residents who elected them into office, Zvishavane councillors were picking fights with management to the detriment of service delivery.

The Minister, who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Cde Jason Machaya, announced Clr Dube’s suspension during a meeting held at the town council on Thursday.

“Council chairperson councillor Esau Dube has been suspended with immediate effect on allegations of corruption and misconduct,” said Cde Kasukuwere.

He said good corporate governance in the mining town was no longer being observed by the local authourity.

Cde Kasukuwere said his Ministry had received numerous complaints from residents not happy with how council was being run.

The Minister said Clr Dube also unprocedurally suspended town secretary Mr Tinoda Mukutu without following council procedures.

Mr Mukutu ended up taking council to the Labour Court which later reinstated him.

“Clr Dube used private lawyers instead of council lawyers to fight Mr Mukutu at the Labour Court in contravention of the Urban Councils Act. You delayed signing the performance contract of the town secretary which led to the delay in the approval of the 2017 annual council budget. You have seven days to respond to the allegations levelled against you,” reads part of the suspension letter from Cde Kasukuwere.

