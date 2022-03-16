1, 6 million arrested for violating Covid-19 regulations

File image of Covid-19 violators being rounded up

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

ABOUT 1,6 million people have been arrested nationwide for violating Covid-19 regulations since the start of the lockdown in March 2020.

Police in their twitter page said 2 365 people were arrested on March 13 for violating Covid-19 regulations.

“The ZRP reports that on 13 March 2 365 people were arrested for violating Covid-19 related offences. Since 30 March 2020 the cumulative number of arrests stands at 1 584 477.

“143 people were arrested under operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/ No to Machete Gangs bringing the total number of arrests since 1 January 2022 to 11 795. A total 536 people were arrested on operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes. The cumulative number of arrests, since 1 January stand at 123 712,” said the police.

Meanwhile, 41 130 people have been arrested under an operation targeting unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles.

“438 arrests were made under the ongoing operation targeting unlicensed and unregistered motor vehicles, bringing the cumulative arrests to 41 130.” added the police.

