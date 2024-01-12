1 683 benefit from First Lady skills empowerment programme in Matabeleland North

Mat North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo (right) hands over a certificate to headman Neluswi of Hwange after completing the second intake short course training through a programme facilitated by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) in Hwange yesterday

Leonard Ncube in Hwange

ABOUT 2 000 people from Matabeleland North Province graduated with certificates in Hwange yesterday after completing the second intake short course training through a programme facilitated by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo, handed over the certificates to the 1 683 graduates on behalf of the First Lady at a colourful ceremony held at the Hwange Colliery Stadium.

The graduands were drawn from mainly Nkayi and Hwange districts and completed training courses in agriculture, cultural heritage, entrepreneurship, business management, early childhood development, basic computer literacy, records management and nurse aid — all done through an intensive-learning programme at the ZOU Matabeleland North region campus in various faculties.

The second intake follows a similar programme rolled out last year where 726 benefited as the First Lady continues with her philanthropic work.

Out of the 1 683 who included traditional and community leaders, heads of Government departments, as well as ordinary citizens, the youngest student was a girl aged 15 and the oldest is a 64-year-old man, while 81 percent were female.

The handover of certificates was held amid calls for people in Hwange and Matabeleland North to take advantage of the presence of Lupane State University in the province to develop themselves academically.

The programme seeks to capacitate communities with life-changing skills to enhance their contribution to national development.

Reiterating the importance of education as a tool of fighting different societal ills, the First Lady said also commended ZOU for coming up with such courses that are changing livelihoods in the province.

“Distinguished guests, I am sending away 1 683 Angel of Hope Foundation beneficiaries whom I am obliged to appoint you as ambassadors and mentors on a mission to serve in their respective communities,” she said.

“With so much trust invested in you as Angel of Hope Foundation/ZOU partnership alumni and armed with certificates, I unapologetically challenge you to lead by example as you take leading roles in preventing your family and community members from peddling and consuming intoxicating drugs and illicit substances now threatening Zimbabwe’s futuristic projection entrusted in our youths,” said the First Lady.

Facilitators and tutors from ZOU, the University of Zimbabwe, and the community volunteered their services while the business community also chipped in with support.

Dr Mnangagwa also commended the graduates for their show of dedication, which she said contributes to the milestones by the Angel of Hope Foundation/ZOU partnership for community empowerment through distance open learning.

“Inclusive human capital development that leaves no one and no place behind guarantees enhanced and sustainable living standards of community members as the country strives towards the attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2028,” she said.

The First Lady said the short course training programme is an all-inclusive ongoing initiative meant to benefit disadvantaged communities and is poised to reach all corners of Zimbabwe for knowledge and learning as the basis for renewal and transformation of the once marginalised communities.

She said the Angel of Hope Foundation/ZOU partnership is gaining more ground and the 3rd intake certification will be held in a different district in the province as the programme intends to cover all the seven districts. Dr Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s moral fibre binds the nation together and must be protected through fighting menaces such as drug and illicit substance abuse and other pandemics such as cholera.

In his remarks, ZOU Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Gundani said the courses have capacitated the recipients with lifelong life-changing skills, which are an excellent way of investing in one’s career and personal development.

“The dream has come true and today we recognise 1 683 beneficiaries of the Angel of Hope /ZOU partnership who have completed training in short courses.

Take a moment to reflect on the magnitude of what you have accomplished through lifelong training programmes,” he said. “Cherish these memories and the knowledge you have gained for they will serve as the foundation for your future. We applaud ZOU and the First Lady on these short course training programmes to reduce women’s poverty levels and empower the less fortunate within our communities.

“Never underestimate the power of lifelong learning, the world is constantly evolving and to stay ahead it is essential to embrace lifelong education and personal growth,” he said. Chief Wange challenged the graduates to use the skills they acquired for the development of their communities.

“We thank President Mnangagwa for bringing tertiary education to Matabeleland North as we now have a teacher’s college and a ZOU campus as well as Binga Polytechnic,” he said.

“We hope those trained will utilize the new skills to develop their districts and community. We know how they will utilise this knowledge and take part in the transformation of Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

“Therefore, we want to urge local companies, Government departments, and the private sector to continue employing more,” he added.