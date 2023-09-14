1 940 caged in traffic blitz…865 vehicles impounded as ‘Tame the Traffic Jungle’ comes into force

Commuter omnibuses and buses block part of Herbert Chitepo Street in Bulawayo last night. Police on Tuesday launched an operation targeting lawlessness on the country’s roads

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A TOTAL of 1 940 people have been arrested with 865 vehicles impounded nationwide as the Zimbabwe Republic Police clamp down on traffic law offenders under an operation code-named ‘Tame the Traffic Jungle’, which seeks to restore order on the country’s roads.

The operation was launched on Tuesday and involves a close partnership with local authorities and several other stakeholders.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation has been necessitated by the lawlessness on the roads especially in major cities and towns where some drivers are now flouting road traffic rules.

“Police are also concerned with the reckless conduct by pirate vehicles, mushika-shika, and some registered kombis who are carrying passengers from undesignated points while contravening the country’s laws with impunity,” he said in a statement.

“Licensed public service vehicles are contributing to the chaos and congestion by loading and unloading passengers at undesignated points and openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights,” said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said police will, therefore, ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.

“Any vehicle moving on the roads with no registration plates will be impounded. This includes those vehicles, which have been imported and are moving with temporary plates.

“The police have been assured by the central vehicle registry that they have adequate stocks of number plates, therefore, there is no excuse for motorists not to register vehicles within two weeks after importation as stipulated under the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:13,” Said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said police will also take action on heavy vehicles that drive into residential suburbs and the city centre in disregard of outlying designated routes.

Asst Com Nyathi also said the operation will account for un-roadworthy vehicles and public service vehicles, which do not have legal documents such as insurance, route authority, and fitness certificates.

“Vehicle owners who leave broken down vehicles on the road, while blocking traffic with some using tree branches and stones as warning signs instead of proper reflective triangles will not be spared,” he said.

“The police will also take action against illegal fittings on motor vehicles for example bar lights used in violation of Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations.”

Asst Com Nyathi said the police will also impound heavy farming vehicles that are driven in disregard of relevant regulatory statutes. Asst Com said motorists who try to bribe the police will be arrested.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to cooperate with police officers and relevant stakeholders in order to bring sanity to the country’s roads and Central Business Districts.

“The public is free to report errant drivers on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197,” said Asst Com Nyathi.