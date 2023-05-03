1 dead, 16 injured in highway pile-up

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle Reporter

ONE person died while 16 people were injured after a CAG bus, abnormal load truck, and Toyota Hilux were involved in a freak accident on 1 May.

Police confirmed the accident which occurred along the Harare-Chirundu Road on their official Twitter handle.

They said the deceased was taken to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while twelve of the injured are also seeking medical attention at the same hospital.

The remaining 4 injured people are admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

‘’The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on 01/05/23 at the 197-kilometer peg along Harare-Chirundu Road in which one person died whilst 16 others were injured. A CAG bus with 64 passengers on board hit the rear right corner of a trailer of a Freightliner Articulated motor truck, which had no passengers on board. Subsequently, the bus swerved to the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in it having a head-on collision with an Abnormal Load truck that was carrying an excavator. The bus rammed into an excavator before overturning once and landing on its right side. In the process, the bus hit a Toyota Revo Hilux vehicle which had no passengers on board. The body of the victim was taken to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst twelve of the sixteen injured victims are admitted at the same hospital. The other four injured victims are admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital,’’ read the tweet.