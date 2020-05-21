$1 million gold theft suspect on the run

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

ONE of the nine suspects allegedly involved in the theft of nearly $1 million worth of gold kept as an exhibit at Plumtree Police Station failed to appear in court raising suspicion that he could have skipped the border.

Jefat Chaganda failed to appear before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa on Monday.

The court then issued a warrant of arrest following an application by the State. Police have since launched a manhunt for him.

Chaganda together with his co-accused persons, among them Plumtree regional magistrate Timeon Tavengwa Makunde, Stanley Chinyanganya who is the area public prosecutor, prominent lawyer Admire Rubaya and six others who include Dingumuzi Ncube, Tyson Ruvando, Godfrey Makuvadze, Ladislous Tamboonei and Detective Assistant Inspector Ladislous Tinacho, who is in charge of the ZRP Minerals and Border Control, are facing theft charges or alternatively obstructing the course of justice.

They were remanded out of custody to June 23.

According to court papers, it is alleged that the accused persons are behind the theft of gold weighing 28kg worth $970 000, which was stolen from the Plumtree Police Station armoury through unlawful entry on July 7, 2018.

The offence came to light a week later when Chief Inspector Mangena, who was reporting for duty, noticed that two FN rifles which were booked in the charge office were not physically there in the armoury.

The gold was later intercepted by police leading to the arrest of Chaganda. He was found in unlawful possession of part of the stolen gold weighing 14 kg which he intended to smuggle to Botswana.

Chaganda was arrested in a Botswana-bound train while his accomplice Ncube, who was in his company, managed to flee.

The recovered gold was seized by Zimra and handed over to the police in Plumtree.It is alleged that the nine accused persons hatched a plan to steal the impounded gold and allegedly played various roles in the scheme.

When Chaganda appeared in court charged with unlawful possession and smuggling of gold, Ncube allegedly sought the services of one Vusumuzi Sayi who in turn contacted his friend, Kailos Moyo to secure the services of Lovemore Sibanda.

Sibanda’s documents for his Qalo Syndicate were fraudulently used in court to claim ownership of the seized gold.

Tinacho contacted Rubaya to represent Chaganda.Rubaya allegedly roped in Makunde and Chinyanganya to further their plan of stealing the gold.

Tamboonei, a police officer, gave false evidence in court under cross examination by Rubaya while Makunde and Chinyanganya, who were aware of the scam, allegedly adopted an armchair approach during the court proceedings.

