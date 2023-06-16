10 000 institutions to benefit from planned virtual school

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

MORE than 10 000 primary and secondary schools across the country are set to benefit in terms of quality education following a decision by Government to establish a virtual school that will generate educational content for thousands of learners.

The virtual school will operate like a distance learning facility where learners will be able to upload educational material.

This was revealed by Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela on Wednesday during a Secretary’s Merit Bell Award ceremony at Nhlambabaloyi Secondary School in Umguza district.

She said the virtual school is expected to enhance the delivery of quality education in the country.

“We are coming up with a virtual school for Government which is going to be our National Open and Distance Learning Centre.

“We will be working from Harare, but making sure whatever we are broadcasting is sent to all the corners of the country through the e-platform, radio programming as part of the other technologies that are there,” she said.

Mrs Thabela urged schools to support the programme, saying it is a nerve centre for the growth of knowledge and skills and the transformation of positive attitudes.

She said the move is aimed at complementing face-to-face teaching in the classrooms.

Mrs Thabela said Government is keen on having learners leaving the education sector with skills hence its stance to promote technical and vocational education.

“The intention is to have graduates at all school levels being able to produce goods and services for their communities and the country at large. Primary schools are expected to offer pre-vocational learning areas to allow pupils to acquire elementary practical skills,” she said.

Mrs Thabela said pupils at lower secondary level are expected to write a National Foundation Certificate which is equivalent to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Ordinary level.

“Pupils who completed O-level and chose the technical and vocational pathway should be encouraged to return to school to undertake a National Certificate Course through a module learning system. Pupils from these schools will be trade tested starting from skilled class worker three in Form 2; class two in Form 4 and lastly class one in Form 6,” she said.

Mrs Thabela expressed concern over corruption within learning institutions.

She reiterated the need for schools to sign contracts with parents on fees payment as opposed to sending pupils away for non-payment of fees.

“Clients should never be expected to pay for public services. Let me warn the head of schools, we are worried about the prevalence of corruption in some areas where we are demanding some payment. Please be reminded that if you do not follow the laws of the country, you will find yourself alone,” said Mrs Thabela.

“Follow the guidelines of the ministry, and the monitoring policies of Government and remember you have no contract with a child. We get worried when we hear of schools sending children away for non-payment of fees.”

Mrs Thabela said it is the responsibility of a parent or guardian to engage school authorities and get into a formal contract for a payment plan.

She said the curriculum review process is expected to address the challenges that affected the education sector following the introduction of the competence-based curriculum in 2015.

“When we came up with the 2015-2022 Curriculum there was no Covid-19, there was no extreme weather condition like Cyclone Idai, and there were no issues that are topical today such as drugs and substance abuse among other social other ills,” said Mrs Thabela.

“So, consultations are going on and we expect all of us to actually give feedback, especially the pupils and they should tell us what they want.”–[email protected]