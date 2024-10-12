10 arrested for possession of drugs

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A GROUP of 10 men from Mufakose in Harare has been arrested for possessing four sachets of Crystal Meth.

In a statement on X, Police said on 6 October they acted on the received information and arrested 10 suspects at a house along Mupani Avenue, Mufakose in connection with the possession of four sachets of Crystal Meth. The suspects are Tafadzwa Muchongwe (28), Davison Dezera (30), Abraham Kamanga (28), Lovemore Maruma (28), Brian Takunda Muchongwe (20), Kudzanai Mukopfa (24), Shingirai Chirwa (30), William Kamanga (28), Leeroy Tapiwa Chigwida (39) and Musa Chimwala.