10 companies to exhibit at the Zimtrade organised Mozambique outward seller mission.

Sikhulekelani Moyo

ZIMTRADE WILL, lead a delegation of 10 local businesses on an outward seller mission to Malawi from 13-15 May 2025.

In its latest newsletter, Zimtrade said the mission, focused on Blantyre is designed to strengthen trade ties between Zimbabwe and Malawi, with a primary focus on increasing Zimbabwe’s exports and boosting economic growth by tapping into Malawi’s rapidly expanding market.

“The mission will spotlight sectors including agricultural inputs and implements, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), building and construction materials, household and office furniture, packaging, and personal protective equipment (PPEs),” reads the newsletter.

“The delegation, consisting of businesses from diverse sectors, will have a packed schedule that includes a business forum, one-on-one business meetings, a trade exhibition, and company tours.

“At the business forum, Zimbabwean companies will showcase their products and services to a wide audience of Malawian stakeholders, including buyers, importers, distributors, and government officials.”

Zimtrade said the exhibition will provide a prime opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses to present their strengths and establish direct contact with potential partners.

In addition to the business forum, the mission will feature scheduled business-to-business (B2B) meetings aimed at connecting Zimbabwean exporters with Malawian buyers.

These personalised meetings will enable both sides to engage in direct negotiations, explore trade possibilities, and sign deals, making the process of business matchmaking much more efficient and results oriented.

The outward mission follows the growing interest and market opportunities for Zimbabwean products in Malawi.

A survey conducted by ZimTrade underscores proximity, and Malawi’s unique and strategic position, making it an excellent market for Zimbabwe’s export products.

Malawi shares many similarities with Zimbabwe in terms of consumer preferences, which further strengthens its potential as a target market for a diverse range of Zimbabwean goods.

Moreover, Malawi’s low logistics costs and proximity offer Zimbabwean exporters a competitive edge when it comes to pricing and trade efficiency.

“Malawi presents a fantastic opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses to expand their reach and explore new market channels,” said Ziomtrade director of operations Mr Similo Nkala.

“We are excited to lead this mission as it provides a unique platform for local businesses to build meaningful relationships with Malawian counterparts, secure new trade leads, and ultimately grow exports that will contribute to the strengthening of both economies.”

The Mission is expected to further deepen the trade relations between Zimbabwe and Malawi, following the success of previous missions.

During ZimTrade’s 2021 Mission to Malawi, Zimbabwean secured trade deals worth over US$1,5 million during the event, with over US$10 million orders under negotiation.

Zimbabwe’s export figures to Malawi have been rising year after year, with 2023 exports reaching a value of US$27, 4 million, up from US$11, 1 million in 2022.

In 2023, Zimbabwe’s top exports to Malawi included paper, mineral fuels, electrical machinery, and ceramics.